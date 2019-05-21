Neo Lithium Provides Operational Update

Neo Lithiumis pleased to provide an operational update for its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium brine project in Argentina.









Neo Lithium (TSXV:NLC,OTCQX:NTTHF) is pleased to provide an operational update for its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium brine project in Catamarca province, Argentina.

As quoted in the press release:

“After completing a successful PFS, we are now fully engaged and focused in demonstrating that our technology is capable to produce battery grade lithium carbonate at very efficient levels,” stated Waldo Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium. “Producing battery grade lithium carbonate in our pilot plant is our ultimate goal, which will validate that the project is scalable and economically viable as we push forward with our objective to create and maximize shareholder value.”

Click here for the full press release