Tinka Files Technical Report on Ayawilca

Tinka Resources (TSXV:TK) has announced that it has filed an updated independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (NI 43-101) on the mineral resource estimate for the Ayawilca property in Pasco, Peru.

The company said that part of the Zinc Zone mineral resource is now classified as indicated, incorporating a higher-grade portion of the deposit. In addition, the updated inferred mineral resource is of a similar size and grade to the previous Zinc Zone resource reported in November 2017. The updated Tin Zone inferred mineral resource is also substantially larger. Tinka said this resources update follows a very successful drilling program, with the company completing approximately 20,000 metres during 2018.

As highlighted in the press release:

Indicated Zinc Zone mineral resource of 11.7 million tonnes grading 6.9 percent zinc, 0.16 percent lead, 84 grams per tonne (g/t) indium and 15 g/t silver (8.1 percent zinc equivalent), containing 1.8 billion pounds of zinc; 983 tonnes of indium; 5.8 million ounces of silver; and 42 million pounds of lead.

Inferred Zinc Zone mineral resource of 45.0 million tonnes grading 5.6 percent zinc, 0.23 percent lead, 67 g/t indium and 17 g/t silver (6.7 percent zinc equivalent), containing: 5.6 billion pounds of zinc; 3,003 tonnes of indium; 25.2 million ounces of silver; and 230 million pounds of lead.

Inferred Tin mineral resource of 14.5 million tonnes grading 0.63 percent tin, 0.21 percent copper, and 18 g/t silver (0.70 percent tin equivalent), containing: 201 million pounds of tin; 67 million pounds of copper; and 8 million ounces of silver.

