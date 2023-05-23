Emerita announces 14.07 MT Indicated Resource grading 3.29% Zn, 1.66% Pb, 0.46% Cu, 75.2 g/t Ag and 1.39 g/t Au and 4.71 MT Inferred Resource at 4.70% Zn, 2.14% Pb, 0.54% Cu, 72.4% Ag, 0.90 g/t Au . Deposits remain open and drilling continues