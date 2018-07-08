Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Eskay Mining, NV Gold, Virginia Energy and Sarama Resources











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Base Metals Miner Crystal Lake Surges



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Base Metals Miner Crystal Lake SurgesURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/base-metals-investing/nickel-investing/5-top-weekly-tsxv-stocks-gold-explorers-reap-gains/ Send Cancel

Last Friday (July 6), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.87 points, down 0.25 percent, to close at 740.04.

Talk this week has been about tariffs as they finally bite after so much time waiting for the crunch.

Investors are bullish however, with shares on the TSX still predicted to end 2018 higher despite all the background noise.

The energy sector has been doing most of the moving this week, alternating between up and down each day.

On the TSXV, INN took a look at how the junior miners have been faring this week. Below are the top five gainers.

Eskay Mining (TSXV: ESK )

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX )

Virginia Energy (TSXV: VUI )

Crystal Lake Mining (TSXV: CLM )

Sarama Resources (TSXV: SWA )

Do You Want to Know Which Base Metal to Invest in for 2018?

Download your free market report now



Give me my free report!

Eskay Mining

Toronto-based and British Columbia-focused explorer Eskay Mining tops out this week’s list of gainers on the TSXV, with its share price rising 35.90 percent over the course of the week.

Shares of Eskay, which focuses on precious and base metals, rose from C$0.195 to C$0.25 by Friday.

The company holds assets in the Golden Triangle of northern BC, and while the company didn’t release any news this week, the most recent news released in June detailed the commencement of exploration works at one of its properties.

NV Gold

Junior Explorer NV Gold enjoyed a 27.5 percent increase in value over the week, with its shares jumping from C$0.2 to C$0.25.

The company has many gold properties all through the US state of Nevada.

Again, this company didn’t release any news this week, but NV announced at the end of June that is planning a drilling program at its Frazier Dome gold property.

Virginia Energy

Virginia Energy Resources owns the Coles Hill uranium project in Virginia, which it describes as one of the largest untapped uranium resources in the world. A preliminary economic assessment shows it has a 35-year mine life with production set at 2 million pounds per year.

Earlier this year, the company enjoyed a healthy boost in its share price after it announced it would be challenging a 33-year statewide ban on uranium mining. No news on what’s happened since, but this week the company saw yet another jump, this one a more modest 27.27 percent to C$0.28.

Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia and Ontario. Its current focus is a drilling program near Emo, Ontario where it has promising nickel results.

Its most recent news was back in May, when it raised $700,000 from a private placement to fund its operations.

Last week, Crystal Lake saw a 24.14 percent increase in value, with its shares now valued at C$0.72, up from C$0.58 a week ago.

Sarama Resources

West Africa-focused gold explorer and developer Sarama Resources has two projects across Burkina Faso, and up until recently had a third in neighbouring Mali.

There’s been no recent news besides the sale of its Mali operations, but the company’s share price increased by 11 percent on the Toronto Venture Exchange, up to C$0.1 from C$0.09.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using The Globe and Mail’s market data filter. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the mining and precious metals sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.