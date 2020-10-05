5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Surge Copper Jumps Over 130 Percent

Last week’s top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Surge Copper, Palladium One, Mason Graphite, Firestone Ventures and Dajin Lithium.









It was a bumpy week for the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), which started the period at 706.68, moved as high as 717.19 and ended at 708.39.

The week was relatively lukewarm for the gold price, which improved but stayed mostly below US$1,900 per ounce. Meanwhile, the base metals mainly experienced declines.

Friday (October 2) brought the news that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, which brought reactions from the markets.

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining companies below saw major share price moves last week:

Surge Copper (TSXV:SURG)

Palladium One Mining (TSXV:PDM)

Mason Graphite (TSXV:LLG)

Firestone Ventures (TSXV:FV)

Dajin Lithium (TSXV:DJI)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Surge Copper

Exploration and development company Surge Copper is focused on its British Columbia-based Ootsa copper-gold project, which it says is located near a mine and mill complex.

Last Tuesday (September 29), the company revealed additions to its advisors and board of directors, and announced a C$6.5 million hard dollar and flow-through equity financing. Then, on Friday (October 2), Surge increased the flow-through component from approximately C$5.45 million to C$6 million. Surge also said it is planning to mobilize a drill rig to Ootsa; among other things, it wants to test a new geophysical target on the east side of the Seel trend.

Surge’s share price leaped 134.48 percent last week to finish at C$0.34.

2. Palladium One Mining

Palladium One Mining is a platinum-group metals, nickel and copper exploration and development company. It has assets in Finland and Canada, with its flagship being the Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) project.

Last Tuesday, Palladium One announced that a “major discovery” has increased the mineralized strike length of the Kaukua South area of its LK project in Finland. The strike length is now 4 kilometers, up from 600 meters. According to the company, initial results indicate that Kaukua South is the fault-displaced extension of LK’s Kaukua deposit.

The company’s share price jumped 77.78 percent to close at C$0.16.

3. Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite has honed its efforts on its Quebec-based Lac Guéret graphite project, which it believes is one of the highest-grade graphite deposits known in the world.

The company has not released any news since the end of August, when it announced management and board changes. Even so, its share price increased 52.78 percent last week to finish at C$0.28.

4. Firestone Ventures

Explorer Firestone Ventures has an interest in zinc, lead, silver and copper properties, and is permitted to explore at its Guatemala-based Torlon project; however, work at Torlon is currently suspended.

Keith Barron, who runs Aurania Resources (TSXV:ARU), is also at the helm of Firestone.

The company hasn’t released any news since the end of August, when it shared its latest quarterly MD&A document on SEDAR. Even so, Firestone’s share price rose 46.67 percent last week to close at C$0.22.

5. Dajin Lithium

Through a partnership with Pluspetrol Resources, exploration company Dajin Lithium has an interest in Argentina-based concessions known to contain brines with lithium, potassium and boron values.

The company also wholly owns 403 placer claims in Nevada’s Teels Marsh Valley and other placer claims in the state’s Alkali Spring Valley.

Dajin did not release any news last week, but its share price increased 40 percent to finish at C$0.07.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.