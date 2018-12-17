5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Imperial Metals Shares Up 16 Percent

Last week’s other top-gaining mining stocks on the TSX were Titan Mining, Harte Gold, NuVista Energy and Kelt Exploration.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was lower Friday morning (December 14). At open, the TSX was down 85.94 points from the previous day to 14,664.41.

The weak start came as a result of slipping oil prices, which weighed down the energy sector.

The depressed sentiment which brought down energy stocks also weighed on 10 major sectors, not affected was tech, which was down 3.3 percent. Canada’s largest index continued its decline over the morning to 14,590.76 at 2:26pm EST.

Last week’s top TSX stocks include two energy companies, two base metals explorers and one gold company. The five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains were as follows:

Imperial Metals (TSX:III)

Titan Mining (TSX:TI)

Harte Gold (TSX:HRT)

NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA)

Kelt Exploration (TSX:KEL)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

Imperial Metals

Based in Vancouver, Imperial is an exploration, mine development and operating company. Through its subsidiaries, Imperial owns the Red Chris, Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company also owns a 50-percent interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

The company has not posted any company news since November 27. Shares of Imperial were up 16.96 percent, trading at C$1.31.

Titan Mining

Zinc producer Titan Mining is the sole owner of the Empire State mine in New York state. The company is also invested in the exploration and discovery of other potential resources.

Titan’s last company update was in mid-November when they announced the major expansion of the historical mineralized zone at the Empire State mine. Shares in Titan gained 12,63 percent last week, to C$1.07.

Harte Gold

Ontario focused Harte Gold is working to develop its wholly-owned Sugar zone mine, located in White River, Ontario.

On December 11, Harte released its operations and exploration update. “The Sugar Zone Mill complex is achieving consistent throughput of 575 tonnes per day,” said the press release. “Over 24,000 tonnes of material has been processed through the mill year-to-date. The company is on track to declare commercial production by year-end.”

Shares in Harte Gold grew by 11.43 percent last week, trading at C$0.390.

NuVista Energy

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company currently engaged with the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

NuVista has not made a company announcement since releasing its Q3 results in mid-November. NuVista stock was up 11.33 percent, to C$4.03.

Kelt Exploration

Headquartered in Calgary, Kelt Exploration is an oil- and gas-focused explorer, developer and producer. The company is currently developing projects in Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

Kelt made no company announcements last week. Shares in the company were up 8.55 percent, trading at C$4.57.

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View using Stock Screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

