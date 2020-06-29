5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Copper Stocks Surge

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Freegold Ventures, Mandalay Resources, Aura Minerals, Sierra Metals and China Gold International.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trending down on Friday (June 19) at 15,282.71.

The index was weighed down by energy stocks which tracked falling oil prices on the back of concerns of rising coronavirus cases.

In other commodities, gold was on track for a third weekly gain with copper also in the green and heading for its sixth consecutive week of gains.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)

Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND)

Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA)

Sierra Metals (TSX:SMT)

China Gold International (TSX:CGG)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Freegold Ventures

Freegold is focused on exploring for copper and gold near Fairbanks, Alaska. The company holds the Golden Summit project and the Shorty Creek project.

The company did not release news last week, but its share price jumped 38.75 percent to end the week at C$1.11.

2. Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources has producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony Costerfield operation in Australia and gold production from its Björkdal asset in Sweden.

On June 22, the company provided an update on its regional testing programs and high-grade resource extensions in both the Youle and Aurora ore bodies at its Costerfield operation in Victoria, Australia, and its Björkdal operation in Skellefteå, Sweden, respectively.

As a result of the news, Mandalay Resources’ share price went up by 34.51 percent to reach C$1.91.

3. Aura Minerals

Focused on gold and base metals projects, Aura is a mid-tier producer working on multiple projects in Mexico, Honduras, Colombia and Brazil. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico.

On June 24, the company gave an update on the launch of initial primary and secondary public offering in Brazil. Last week, Aura Minerals’ share price jumped 34.02 percent to end the week at C$163.50.

4. Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a growing polymetallic mining company with copper production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru and it’s Bolivar and Cusi mines in Mexico.

Despite not releasing any news last week, Sierra Metals saw its share price increase 27.86 percent last week to C$1.79.

5. China Gold International

China Gold International operates two mines: the CSH gold mine in Mongolia, and the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine in Tibet.

On June 23, the company announced it had completed the issuance of US$300 million corporate bonds. Last week, shares of the company increased 26.79 percent, to end at C$0.71.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.