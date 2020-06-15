5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Copper Hits US$5,800, Stocks Jump

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Bonavista Energy, Aura Minerals, Polymet Mining, China Gold International and Trevali Mining.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trending upward early on Friday (June 12), increasing 246.21 points to 15,297.13.

After stumbling the previous session, the index rebounded on Friday thanks to energy stocks, which were pushed up by higher oil prices.

In other commodities, gold was trading above US$1,730 per ounce on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, while silver was trending downward after touching US$17.70 per ounce earlier in the week. In base metals, copper was heading for a weekly gain, reaching US$5,800 per tonne.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Bonavista Energy (TSX:BNP)

Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA)

PolyMet Mining (TSX:POM)

China Gold International (TSX:CGG)

Trevali Mining (TSX:TV)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Bonavista Energy

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Bonavista Energy is an oil and natural gas producer with operations in the West Central and Deep Basin areas.

The company did not release any news last week, but Bonavista Energy’s share price increased 51.52 percent over the five day period to close at C$0.25.

2. Aura Minerals

Focused on gold and base metals, Aura Minerals is a mid-tier producer with multiple projects in Mexico, Honduras, Colombia and Brazil. Its producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil and the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico.

Despite having no company news last week, Aura Minerals’ share price jumped 38.38 percent to end the period at C$92.02.

3. PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining holds a 100 percent interest in the NorthMet copper-nickel–precious metals orebody through a long-term lease. The project, which is located in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in Northeastern Minnesota, has a definitive feasibility study, and the company has received permits to build and operate an open-pit mine and associated processing facilities.

Last week, PolyMet Mining saw its share price increase 32.86 percent to C$0.46.

4. China Gold International

China Gold International operates two mines: the CSH gold mine in Mongolia and the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine in Tibet. In its Q1 results, the company reported that its total gold production increased by 18 percent year-on-year to 51,829 ounces.

The company didn’t release any news last week, but rose 32 percent to reach C$0.66.

5. Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining is a base metals miner with three operational assets: the 90 percent owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90 percent owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and the wholly owned Santander mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Caribou mine, Halfmile and Stratmat properties and the Restigouche deposit in New Brunswick, and the past-producing Ruttan mine in Northern Manitoba.

Even though it did not release news last week, Trevali increased 25 percent to end at C$0.10.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

