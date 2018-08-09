Teck: Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 Receives Regulatory Approval

Receipt of the environmental qualification resolution is expected in the coming weeks.









Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) has announced that it has received regulatory approval for its Quebrada Blanca phase 2 project (QB2) in the Tarapacá Region in northern Chile.

According to Teck’s release, the regional environmental committee of Tarapacá has voted to approve the project environmental impact assessment. Receipt of the environmental qualification resolution is expected in the coming weeks.

President and CEO of Teck, Don Lindsay said:

“Receiving this regulatory approval is a major step forward in advancing our QB2 project. QB2 will be a high quality, low-cost, long-life operation with significant expansion potential that will substantially increase Teck’s copper production and generate considerable value for many years.”

