Tartisan Nickel Corp. Expands Land Package at Its Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit, Kenora, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN, FSE:A2DPCM) (“Tartisan”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land package around its existing patented claims centered on its Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt deposit. The land package of patented and unpatented claims now encompasses 1,762 hectares.

As part of the ongoing review of the data associated with the acquisition of the Kenbridge orebody in February 2018 an additional twenty seven (27) claims were staked including six (6) claims over patented areas where the new mapstaking system MLAS indicated land availability for staking. A number of the new claims cover potential extensions to the strong magnetic feature with a 2-km strike length with a prominent deep-seated 200m long conductive anomaly located along the flank of the magnetic anomaly. The prospective target is located some 2.5km to the northeast of the Kenbridge deposit, situated along the same structural trend of the Kenbridge intrusion.

Tartisan Nickel CEO Mr. Mark Appleby noted, “ We are pleased to have increased our land position and are encouraged by the improving technical fundamentals of the nickel market. We continue to seek out opportunities to enhance shareholder value”.

The Kenbridge Deposit hosts measured and indicated resources of 7.139 million tonnes of 0.62% nickel; 0.33% copper; and 0.016% cobalt; with inferred resources of 0.118 million tonnes of 1.38% nickel; 0.88% copper; and 0.003% cobalt. In total a contained nickel resource of 97.8 million pounds of nickel and 47 million pounds of copper has been defined by previous operators to date. The Kenbridge deposit is equipped with a 623m shaft and two levels and has never been mined. Mineralization is open at depth and along strike.

ABOUT TARTISAN NICKEL CORP.

Tartisan also owns a 100% interest in the Alexo-Kelex Nickel property, a past-producing nickel deposit near Timmins, Ontario with historical production of some 87,000 tonnes of nickel grading 3.06%. Tartisan Nickel is actively evaluating Alexo-Kelex to determine potential courses of action that would add value to the Corporation.

In Peru, Tartisan owns a 100% stake in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru just 9 km from Trevali’s Santander mine and owns a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, contiguous to Buenaventura’s San Gabriel property. Tartisan also owns a significant equity stake (6 million shares and 3 million warrants at 40 cents) in Eloro Resources Ltd, which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project in Ancash, Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN, FSE:A2DPCM). Currently, there are 97,623,550 shares outstanding (109,547,594 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (mark@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company’s website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

