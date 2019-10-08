Quebec Precious Metals Reports High Grade Nickel Mineralization

Quebec Precious Metals reported the results from the re-analyses of recovered historical and unanalyzed drill core samples.









Quebec Precious Metals (TSXV:CJC,FSE:YXEP,OTCBB:CJCFF) reported the results from the re-analyses of recovered historical and unanalyzed drill core samples. High-grade nickel mineralization has been measured with samples that have returned up to 1.28 percent nickel, 0.26 percent copper over 2.55 m.

As quoted in the press release:

QPM will continue its exercise of relogging the core to strategically identify an optimized set of samples for re-assay during the fall. The ongoing surface exploration program continues to progress well. The objective of the current program is to identify the best targets for an anticipated drill program later this year. Details of the drilling program will be finalized following a review of the results of the 2019 surface program.

