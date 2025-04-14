Ni-Co Energy

Ni-Co Energy: Advancing a Strategic Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Quebec

Ni-Co Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the discovery and development of critical metals—particularly nickel, copper, and cobalt. Headquartered in Gatineau, Quebec, the company is focused on the underexplored yet highly prospective Grenville geological province, known for its potential to host mineral-rich systems.

Through its 100 percent-owned project in Quebec, Ni-Co Energy offers investors direct exposure to high-demand critical minerals. The project benefits from strong early-stage drill results, excellent infrastructure access, and a clear path to discovery in a geopolitically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Ni-Co Energy's Kremer project location

The 100 percent-owned Kremer Project is Ni-Co Energy’s flagship exploration asset and a clear reflection of the company’s strategy to unlock critical mineral resources in geologically prospective yet underexplored regions. Located just 90 kilometers from downtown Montreal and 15 kilometers northwest of Saint-Côme, the Kremer property benefits from exceptional accessibility and established infrastructure—key advantages that enhance its potential as a high-impact, early-stage exploration project.

Company Highlights

  • Ni-Co Energy targets high-demand metals essential to the energy transition: nickel, copper and cobalt, with applications in EV batteries, energy storage and electrification infrastructure.
  • The flagship Kremer project is a 100 owned, 15,375-hectare property located 90 km to the north from downtown Montreal (but 15 km away from the nearest town) in the highly prospective Grenville Geological Province in Quebec.
  • Early-stage Discovery Potential: Multiple massive and semi-massive sulfide intercepts confirmed in 2023 drilling campaign with grades up to 1.73 percent nickel and 0.85 percent copper over 2.95 meters. This campaign consisted of 22 holes and 4,200 meters; ~41 percent of the drilled holes intersected sulfides.
  • Airborne and ground EM surveys revealed an 8-kilometer-long EM conductor corridor, with overlapping gravity and MAG anomalies, and multiple surface showings.
  • The project is road-accessible year-round via Route 347 and forestry roads, with power lines nearby and proximity to regional mining services.
  • A two-phase, C$2 million exploration program planned for 2025, including an 8000-meter drilling campaign along with borehole TDEM focused on high-priority geophysical and geochemical targets.

This Ni-Co Energy profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

