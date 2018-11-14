Prize Mining Reports First Results from Manto Negro Copper Project

Copper

The company also reported that continued surface channel sampling has extended the potential strike length of the mineralized horizon in the Pilar Grande area to more than four kilometres.

Prize Mining (TSXV:PRZ) has announced that the first four drill holes at the Manto Negro copper project in Coahuila State, Mexico have returned consistent widths and grades of copper-silver mineralization.

President and CEO of Prize Mining, Michael McPhie said:

“The first holes at Manto Negro are giving us a good sense of the style and continuity of copper-silver mineralization. Unlike porphyry copper deposits that have a strong vertical component, the stratabound nature of the deposits at Manto Negro gives them a tremendous lateral extent.  The two areas being drilled are 18 kilometres apart and, at the Pilar Grande area, we can now trace the mineralization intermittently for about four kilometres.  The grades and thicknesses we are seeing are consistent with those from the world class Kupferschiefer deposits in Europe.”

