Positive Drill Results From Forum’s Janice Lake Project

Forum Energy Metals announced positive results from tåhe first two holes drilled by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada on its Janice Lake project.









Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC) has announced positive assay results from the first two holes drilled by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada on its Janice Lake sedimentary-hosted copper project.

As quoted in the press release:

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada completed 21 holes totalling 5,209 metres this summer under an option agreement to earn an 80 percent interest in the Janice Lake project by spending $30 million in exploration. Nine holes have been completed on the Jansem target, nine on the Janice target and three on the Kaz target. Results from the remaining holes will be reported once received from RTEC.

Click here to view the full press release.