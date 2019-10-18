Copper

Oroco Announces Commencement of Work at Santo Tomas Project

October 18th, 2019

Oroco Resource announced the commencement of fieldwork and environmental baseline studies and permitting, at its Santo Tomas project.

Oroco Resource (TSXV:OCO) announced the commencement of technical fieldwork, initially environmental baseline studies and permitting, at its Santo Tomas project in Northwestern Mexico, followed by start-up of 3D induced polarization geophysical surveys and the first phase of confirmation diamond drilling.

As quoted from the press release:

The company currently operates community-based social and environmental programs in the area of the project from its logistics and administrative base in the nearby community of Choix. The Company has supported modest public works such as water distribution, community road and infrastructure projects and other social programs, as part of its commitment to the communities proximal to its Project operations.

Click here to view the full press release.

