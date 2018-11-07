NGEx Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

The company said it continues to optimize and de-risk its advanced stage projects by exploring options and alternatives to advance each deposit towards eventual development.









NGEx Resources (TSX:NGQ)has announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, when the company said it progressed on the previously announced preliminary feasibility study on its Josemaría project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

The PFS will evaluate the development of an open pit mine and adjacent processing plant to exploit the Josemaría deposit as a stand-alone project and is expected to be finished by the first quarter of 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The company continues to optimize and de-risk its advanced stage projects by exploring options and alternatives to advance each deposit towards eventual development. Management continues to pursue the following opportunities to add value to the company’s projects:

Completion of a PFS study of the Josemaría deposit as a stand-alone project;

Environmental baseline studies in support of environmental assessments and project permitting; and

Exploring opportunities for potential development partnerships as well as synergies and cooperative development plans with other regional operators to use spare capacity of processing plants and infrastructure, including port facilities. Innovative development concepts, such as those used at Teck & Goldcorp’s Nueva Unión Project and Barrick & Goldcorp’s Norte Abierto Project, demonstrate an opportunity to share infrastructure on a regional scale by connecting multiple deposits.

Click here to read the full NGEx Resources (TSX:NGQ) press release.