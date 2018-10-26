Copper

Investing News

Nevsun Announces Q3 Financial Results

- October 26th, 2018

Q3 was also the quarter when Nevsun announced a friendly all-cash agreement for Nevsun to be acquired by Zijin Mining for US$1.41 billion.

Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU,NYSE AMERICAN:NSU)  has released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, including a Timok project update and a Bisha mine update.

As highlighted int he press release:

  • Strong quarterly production of 69.6 million pounds of zinc and 10.2 million pounds of copper.
  • Revised full year 2018 zinc guidance upwards to 245 to 265 million pounds from 210 to 240 million pounds.
  • Revised full year 2018 by-product copper guidance upwards to 33 to 38 million pounds from 25 to 30 million pounds.
  • C1 cash costs in middle of guidance at US$0.71 per payable pound of zinc sold on a by-product basis.
  • Revenue adversely impacted by lower zinc and copper prices.
  • Advanced both the Timok Upper Zone Project and the Bisha Mine open pit extension.
  • Announced friendly all-cash agreement for Nevsun to be acquired by Zijin Mining for US$1.41 billion.

Click here to read the full Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU,NYSE AMERICAN:NSU) press release.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Looking Back on Copper in Q3
Tethyan Commences Metallurgical Testwork at Kizevak
VIDEO — Base Metals Update September 2018
Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Zinc, Money, Water Make the News

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *