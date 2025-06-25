NevGold: Portfolio of Gold, Antimony and Copper Projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions in the US

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.
June 25, 2025
NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF,FSE:5E50) is advancing a portfolio of high-quality oxide and porphyry gold projects in Nevada and Idaho, targeting the discovery and growth of a multi-million-ounce gold-equivalent resource. With a market capitalization of under C$50 million, the company offers substantial upside potential. As NevGold continues to expand resources and de-risk its assets, it is well-positioned for a meaningful valuation re-rating over the next 12 to 18 months.
NevGold is actively advancing three projects with fully funded drill programs, metallurgical studies, and resource updates following its recent capital raise. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on rising gold and copper prices, surging strategic demand for antimony, and heightened interest from major mining companies seeking high-quality, undervalued juniors. Backed by a proven team with deep expertise in mine development and M&A, NevGold offers a compelling growth opportunity in the current commodity cycle.
The Limo Butte Project is NevGold’s cornerstone development asset, located in eastern Nevada within a highly prospective Carlin-style gold district.
Company Highlights
- Multi-million-ounce Target: NevGold is on track to define 5+ Moz gold equivalent in combined resources at Limo Butte and Nutmeg Mountain by Q4 2025.
- Gold+Antimony Critical Metals Advantage: Limo Butte is emerging as a significant near-surface oxide gold-antimony system – one of only two of its kind in the United States.
- Substantial Resource Base: Nutmeg Mountain contains a 2023 NI 43-101 compliant oxide gold resource of 1.28 Moz (indicated + inferred), with strong exploration upside and favorable heap-leach characteristics.
- District-scale Copper Exposure: Zeus offers early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum potential in a highly active porphyry belt, adjacent to a Barrick-backed discovery.
- Strategic Location, Strategic Commodities: All projects are located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure, low geopolitical risk, and growing US demand for domestic gold and critical mineral supply.
- Fully Funded Growth: Recent C$6 million financing supports 2025 drill campaigns, metallurgical testwork, and updated NI 43-101 estimates across the portfolio.
- Tight Capital Structure & Strong Support: Backed by strategic shareholders including GoldMining and McEwen Mining.
- Significant Valuation Gap: Trading at a fraction of peers such as Perpetua Resources (~C$1.7 billion), despite similar resource and jurisdictional advantages.
NevGold
With a sharp focus on discovery and resource growth, NevGold presents a compelling investment opportunity as an undervalued gold and critical metals explorer with projects in Nevada and Idaho—two of the world’s top mining jurisdictions.
Overview
NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF,FSE:5E50) is focused on discovering and growing a multi-million-ounce gold-equivalent resource base across Nevada and Idaho in the US. With a lean market capitalization of under C$50 million and a pipeline of highly prospective oxide and porphyry assets, the company is positioned for a significant valuation re-rate over the next 12 to 18 months as it executes on its resource growth and de-risking strategy.
The company is rapidly advancing toward its goal of defining a 5 Moz+ gold-equivalent resource base by Q4 2025, anchored by its flagship Limo Butte project – one of North America’s rare oxide gold-antimony systems – and its gold resource at Nutmeg Mountain, along with early-stage copper potential at Zeus.
The Limo Butte project is a high-grade oxide gold-antimony system in Nevada with strong analogues to Carlin-style mineralization and excellent near-surface drill results. Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho is an advanced-stage, heap-leach gold project with 1.3 Moz in defined resources and favorable metallurgy. Zeus, an early-stage copper project staked in 2023, provides blue-sky porphyry exploration potential in a district that has already attracted major interest, including a C$30 million investment by Barrick Gold in a neighboring property.
NevGold is actively executing on drill programs, metallurgical studies, and resource updates across all three projects, fully funded through its recent capital raise. The company is well positioned to benefit from rising gold and copper prices, increasing strategic demand for antimony, and a growing appetite among major mining companies for high-quality, undervalued juniors – all under the leadership of a proven team with deep expertise in mine development and M&A.
Key Projects
Limo Butte Project
The Limo Butte Project is NevGold’s cornerstone development asset, located in eastern Nevada within a prolific Carlin-style geological setting. The project encompasses 1,724 hectares consisting of 210 unpatented claims, 12 patented claims and private land leases. Historically explored in the 2000s, a 2009 non-43-101-compliant resource estimate outlined 241 koz of gold in the measured and indicated category (0.78 g/t gold) and 51 koz in the inferred category (0.70 g/t gold).
In 2025, NevGold re-assayed approximately 50 legacy drillholes and completed more than 5,000 meters of new RC drilling across the Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley zones, revealing a substantial near-surface gold-antimony mineralized footprint.
Notably, recent drill intercepts returned thick oxide intervals, including:
- 1.11 g/t gold and 0.30 percent antimony (2.46 g/t gold equivalent) over 86.9 m, including 1.83 g/t gold and 0.87 percent antimony (5.75 g/t gold equivalent) over 12.8 m
- 2.26 g/t gold and 0.32 percent antimony (3.69 g/t gold equivalent) over 22.3 m
- 1.20 g/t gold and 0.64 percent antimony (4.07 g/t gold equivalent) over 54.9 m
These results confirm strong grade continuity and a positive spatial correlation between gold and antimony mineralization. Importantly, historical assays had a detection limit of 1 percent antimony, meaning actual antimony content in several zones is likely underreported.
Mineralization begins within 20 meters of surface, supporting low-strip, open-pit mining scenarios.
Metallurgical test work is underway, evaluating flowsheet options for gold and antimony recovery. A conceptual flowsheet includes gravity concentration, flotation and leaching stages to produce marketable gold and antimony products, including potential for antimony metal recovery via roasting.
NevGold aims to complete a maiden NI 43-101 compliant gold-antimony resource estimate by Q4 2025, setting the foundation for future economic studies.
Nutmeg Mountain Project
Nutmeg Mountain is an advanced oxide gold project located 80 km northwest of Boise, Idaho. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, road access and proximity to water and power. NevGold’s 2023 NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate defined 1.01 Moz of gold in the indicated category (51.7 Mt @ 0.61 g/t gold) and 275 koz inferred (17.9 Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold), using a 0.30 g/t cut-off.
Mineralization starts at surface and exhibits strong lateral and vertical continuity. The deposit is hosted in volcanic and sedimentary units, with mineralization controlled by both lithological and structural features. The pit-constrained resource has a strip ratio of less than 1:1, highlighting the project’s potential for low-cost, bulk tonnage heap leach development. Additional drilling has confirmed the presence of higher-grade core zones (1 to 2 g/t gold), as well as potential feeder structures below the 2023 pit shell.
Current work comprises approximately 2,500 meters of RC drilling, metallurgical test work and an updated MRE planned for late 2025. Exploration targets include untested lateral extensions and high-grade feeder structures at depth. Nutmeg Mountain compares favorably to peer heap-leach projects across the Western US in terms of grade and strip ratio. It offers near-term development optionality in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and is a key contributor to NevGold’s goal of surpassing 5 Moz in gold-equivalent resources.
Zeus Copper ProjectZeus is an early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum exploration asset located on the Hercules Copper Trend in western Idaho. The project spans 29 sq km and shares similar geologic features with Hercules Metals’ Hercules Project (TSXV:BIG), which received a C$30 million strategic investment from Barrick Gold in 2023.
Zeus sits at the structural intersection of the Olds Ferry and Izee terranes, and hosts Triassic to Jurassic intrusives associated with porphyry-style mineralization. Geological mapping and surface sampling have revealed two priority targets:
- Poseidon: 2.4+ km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly with coincident structural and rock chip indicators
- Thorn Springs: 1+ km copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly with interpreted intrusive-hosted alteration
Soil surveys were completed in early 2025, and geophysical work is ongoing to refine drill targeting. Initial drilling is anticipated by late 2025. With no prior modern exploration, Zeus offers blue-sky potential for a significant copper discovery in a highly prospective but underexplored belt. Zeus enhances NevGold’s exposure to critical minerals and provides optionality in the copper sector – particularly relevant given tightening global copper supply and increasing US strategic interest in domestic copper sources.
Management Team
Brandon Bonifacio – President, CEO and Director
Brandon Bonifacio is a mining executive with over a decade of experience in project development and M&A. Previously served as finance director of the Norte Abierto JV (Cerro Casale/Caspiche) for Goldcorp (now Newmont), and a senior member of Goldcorp’s Corporate Development group. He holds an MASc in mining engineering and MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Greg French – VP Exploration and Director
Greg French is a professional geologist with over 35 years of exploration and development experience in the US and Canada. He has held leadership roles in Nevada Copper, Homestake and Atlas Precious Metals, and has guided multiple projects through feasibility and into production.
Bob McKnight – EVP, CFO and Corporate Development
Bob Knight is a professional engineer with an MBA and more than 40 years of mining experience. He was involved in over $1.5 billion in debt, equity and M&A deals. Knight brings strategic and financial depth to NevGold’s growth trajectory.
Strategic portfolio of gold, antimony and copper projects in tier 1 jurisdictions in the US
04 June
NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 7.04 g/t AuEq Over 15.2 Meters Within 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 29.0 Meters , and Expands Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 400 Meters Along Strike at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada
Key Highlights
- Some of the highest gold-antimony grades seen to date at Resurrection Ridge including:
- LIM-46: 7.04 g/t AuEq* over 15.2 meters (6.37 g/t Au and 0.15% Sb), within 4.14 g/t AuEq* over 29.0 meters (3.56 g/t Au and 0.13% Sb
- LB016: 0.61 g/t AuEq* over 36.6 meters from surface (0.16 g/t Au and 0.10% Sb) extending mineralization over 400 meters along strike and opening up large, undrilled areas of the Project for further expansion; the mineralization footprint now expands over 800 meters at Resurrection Ridge (see Figure 1, Figure 2) within a larger +5 km strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley (Figure 3)
- *Gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
- Drillholes at Resurrection Ridge are drilled with spacing showing strong potential to advance the Project to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (see Figure 1)
- Over 20 holes have been released to date; the Company has more than 30 holes with pending results from Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley
- Metallurgical testwork program has commenced with over 100 kg bulk sample from the Project and NevGold core drilling; results are expected over the coming weeks
- Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley oxide gold-antimony mineralization demonstrates the significant oxide gold-antimony potential across a large, open mineralized footprint (Figure 1, Figure 4)
- All areas at the Project with gold-antimony potential are permitted and ready to drill under the Limo Butte Plan of Operations ("PoO") approved in November-2024 ( see NevGold News Release from November 27, 2024 )
- Significant antimony (Sb) upside: historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but drill intervals exceeded the limit ; these samples are currently being re-assayed at American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada
- NevGold will continue re-evaluating historical drilling from the Project, focusing on both oxide gold and antimony
Limo Butte Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update
NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:
- Evaluate the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (in progress) ;
- Re-analyze historical drilling with focus on gold and antimony (in progress) ;
- Metallurgical testwork (in progress) ;
- Drill test gold-antimony targets (in planning phase) .
Figure 1 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results.
Figure 2 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project cross-section with selected gold-antimony drillhole results. Thin colored discs show Antimony (Sb ppm) in drilling, and wide colored discs show Gold (Au ppm) in drilling.
Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results at Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.
NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "These results have some of the highest oxide gold-antimony grades that we have seen to date at Limo Butte. We have also started to expand the mineralization footprint at Resurrection Ridge, with over 800 meters defined, and we still have over 30 holes to release prior to commencing our 2025 drill program. We are continuing to see exceptional oxide gold-antimony results across a large area at the Project, and we will remain focused on adding to the mineralization footprint and filling in some of the gaps in the gold-antimony geological database, with the goal of rapidly advancing Limo Butte to an initial gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in 2025 . Our metallurgical testwork program continues to advance to outline the optimal flowsheet to recover the gold and antimony, and we are expecting results over the coming weeks. The environment is optimal to continue to advance and unlock the gold-antimony potential at Limo Butte as there is a clear commitment from the United States to advance high-quality, domestic, mineral projects ."
Historical and Re-Assayed Drill Results
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Resurrection Ridge
|LIM-46
|29.0
|3.56
|0.13%
|4.14
|120.4
|149.4
|including
|15.2
|6.37
|0.15%
|7.04
|126.5
|141.7
|LB016
|36.6
|0.16
|0.10%
|0.61
|0
|36.6
|LB018***
|74.7
|0.45
|0.23%
|1.47
|36.6
|111.3
|including
|18.2
|0.92
|0.60%
|3.59
|73.2
|91.4
|also including
|6.0
|0.31
|0.96%
|4.61
|73.2
|79.2
|LB030***
|12.2
|0.58
|0.32%
|2.03
|170.7
|182.9
|LB002***
|25.0
|0.07
|0.13%
|0.67
|0.0
|25.0
|LB21-002***
|64.0
|0.72
|0.33%
|2.19
|48.2
|112.2
|including
|24.1
|1.47
|0.60%
|4.17
|50.6
|74.7
|also including
|4.5
|1.43
|2.10%
|10.86
|67.4
|71.9
|LB21-003***
|20.1
|1.91
|0.17%
|2.68
|62.5
|82.6
|LB024***
|61.0
|0.26
|0.18%
|1.07
|79.3
|140.2
|LB023***
|67.1
|1.30
|0.18%
|2.11
|24.4
|91.5
|including
|30.5
|2.79
|0.33%
|4.29
|30.5
|61.0
|also including
|16.8
|5.05
|0.46%
|7.12
|42.7
|59.4
|LB029***
|79.3
|0.53
|0.14%
|1.16
|122.0
|201.2
|including
|18.3
|0.52
|0.30%
|1.86
|128.0
|146.3
|LB013***
|49.7
|0.15
|0.26%
|1.29
|30.8
|80.5
|LB21-005***
|79.2
|0.22
|0.08%
|0.56
|64.5
|143.7
|including
|8.6
|0.59
|0.46%
|2.66
|65.5
|74.1
|LB006***
|86.9
|1.11
|0.30%
|2.46
|36.6
|123.4
|including
|12.8
|1.83
|0.87%
|5.75
|79.2
|92.0
|also including
|6.7
|2.29
|+1%****
|6.77
|85.3
|92.0
|LB001***
|63.9
|0.21
|0.33%
|1.69
|13.1
|77.0
|including
|17.7
|0.38
|0.83%
|4.10
|55.2
|72.8
|also including
|6.4
|0.16
|+1%****
|4.64
|55.2
|61.6
|LB003***
|22.3
|2.26
|0.32%
|3.69
|67.1
|89.3
|including
|7.9
|5.97
|0.57%
|8.55
|81.4
|89.3
|LB004***
|110.4
|0.19
|0.12%
|0.73
|0.0
|110.4
|including
|36.6
|0.24
|0.21%
|1.16
|6.7
|43.3
|LIM-40***
|54.9
|1.20
|0.64%
|4.07
|18.3
|73.2
|including
|12.2
|2.12
|+1%****
|6.60
|48.8
|61.0
|LIM-45***
|36.6
|1.23
|0.40%
|3.02
|24.4
|61.0
|including
|12.2
|0.35
|+1%****
|4.83
|36.6
|48.8
|LIM-48***
|61.0
|0.77
|0.41%
|2.61
|24.4
|85.4
|including
|24.4
|0.37
|0.77%
|3.82
|48.8
|73.2
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Cadillac Valley
|LB22-007***
|169.2
|0.89
|0.18%
|1.70
|213.5
|382.7
|including
|54.4
|2.26
|0.13%
|2.85
|213.5
|267.9
|also including
|3.10
|0.76
|2.76%
|13.15
|259.2
|267.9
|LB22-006***
|124.7
|0.84
|0.11%
|1.34
|127.4
|252.1
|including
|24.3
|1.32
|0.20%
|2.23
|160.6
|184.9
|LB22-019***
|28.9
|1.09
|0.04%
|1.27
|170.7
|199.6
|LB054***
|12.2
|0.42
|0.08%
|0.79
|12.2
|24.4
*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
***Selected drillholes released in previous News Releases on February 27, 2025, March 26, 2025, April 10, 2025, April 24, 2025, May 13, 2025, and June 3, 2025.
**** Historical drilling had an upper detection limit of 1% Sb but many drill intervals exceeded the limit.
Limo Butte Geology & Antimony Summary
A review of historical geochemical and drilling data at the Limousine Butte Project has identified multiple areas with strong gold-antimony potential. These zones correlate closely with outcrops of the Devonian Pilot Shale, the primary host rock for Carlin-type gold mineralization in the area. Positive gold grade at Limousine Butte is typically associated with silicification and the formation of jasperoid breccias within the Pilot Shale, an alteration feature also observed in the positive antimony results.
Through the Project data review, the Company uncovered reports detailing two small-scale historic mining operations at the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect within the Limo Butte Project boundary. The Nevada Antimony Mine featured two prospect pits that extracted stibnite (formula: Sb 2 S 3 ) from a hydrothermal breccia. The Lage Antimony Prospect reported historical unverified sampling results with up to 14.46% Antimony with additional prospect pits extracting antimony.
Historical geochemical rock chip sampling within the past-producing Golden Butte pit from a Brigham Young University ("BYU") Thesis study produced numerous results that exceeded 1% antimony in jasperoid breccias (see Figure 1). Several results were greater than 5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite . BYU Thesis Report
NevGold VP Exploration, Greg French, comments: "These results are some of the strongest gold-antimony grades seen at the Project. It is also encouraging to see the mineralization extend along strike to the south where there is little antimony assay drill data, and to the north where there is minimal historical drilling. With our robust understanding of the structures and key mineralization host rocks, these areas will be a focus of our 2025 drilling as we look to expand the oxide gold-antimony mineralization footprint along strike . We are excited to commence our 2025 drill program shortly which will be focused on strengthening our current gold-antimony geological database , along with making new gold-antimony discoveries. "
US Executive Order – Announced March 20, 2025
The Company is pleased to report the recent, sweeping Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply . Antimony (Sb) has been identified as an important "Critical Mineral" in the United States essential for national security, clean energy, and technology applications, yet no domestically mined supply currently exists.
The Executive Order invokes the use of the Defense Production Act as part of a broad United States ("US") Government effort to expand domestic minerals production on national security grounds. As it relates to project permitting, the Order states that it will "identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions…to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals." Furthermore, the Order includes provisions to accelerate access to private and public capital for domestic projects, including the creation of a "dedicated mineral and mineral production fund for domestic investments" under the Development Finance Corporation ("DFC").
This decisive action by the US Government highlights the urgent need to expand domestic minerals output to support supply chain security in the United States. This important Order will help revitalize domestic mineral production by improving the permitting process and providing financial support to qualifying domestic projects.
Importance of Antimony
Antimony is considered a "Critical Mineral" by the United States based on the U.S. Geological Survey's 2022 list (U.S.G.S. (2022)). "Critical Minerals" are metals and non-metals essential to the economy and national security. Antimony is utilized in all manners of military applications, including the manufacturing of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. Other uses include technology (semi-conductors, circuit boards, electric switches, fluorescent lighting, high quality clear glass and lithium-ion batteries) and clean-energy storage.
Globally, approximately 90% of the world's current antimony supply is produced by China, Russia, and Tajikistan. Beginning on September 15, 2024, China, which is responsible for nearly half of all global mined antimony output and dominates global refinement and processing, announced that it will restrict antimony exports. In December-2024, China explicitly restricted antimony exports to the United States citing its dual military and civilian uses, which further exacerbated global supply chain concerns. (Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024)) The U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") has designated antimony as a "Critical Mineral" due to its importance in national security, and governments are now prioritizing domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Projects exploring antimony sources in North America play a key role in addressing these challenges.
Perpetua Resources Corp. ("Perpetua", NASDAQ:PPTA, TSX:PPTA) has the most advanced domestic gold-antimony project in the United States. Perpetua's project, known as Stibnite, is located in Idaho approximately 130 km northeast of NevGold's Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus projects. Positive advancements at Stibnite including the technical development and permitting has led to US$75 million in Department of Defense ("DOD") awards, and over $1.8 billion in indicative financing from the Export Import Bank of the United States ("US EXIM") ( see Perpetua Resources News Release from April 8, 2024 ) (Perpetua Resources. (2025))
Drillhole Orientation Details
|Hole ID
|Target Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|LIM-46
|RR
|667271
|4417374
|2187
|182.9
|0
|-90
|LIM016
|RR
|666518
|4417359
|2073
|91
|0
|-90
|LB018
|RR
|666993
|4417308
|2132
|152.4
|0
|-90
|LB030
|RR
|667143
|4417273
|2174
|193.5
|0
|-60
|LB002
|RR
|667177
|4417244
|2192
|182.9
|82
|-50
|LB21-002
|RR
|666979
|4417343
|2117
|151.8
|0
|90
|LB21-003
|RR
|667061
|4417417
|2129
|183.5
|0
|90
|LB024
|RR
|667217
|4417423
|2159
|189
|70
|-80
|LB023
|RR
|667143
|4417273
|2174
|187
|70
|-60
|LB029
|RR
|667128
|4417307
|2162
|237.7
|0
|-90
|LB013
|RR
|667142
|4417273
|2177
|164.7
|90
|-50
|LB21-005
|RR
|667279
|4417487
|2179
|253.8
|0
|-90
|LB006
|RR
|667030
|4417384
|2125
|152.7
|0
|-90
|LB001
|RR
|667036
|4417384
|2125
|77
|0
|-90
|LB003
|RR
|667134
|4417528
|2133
|129.4
|0
|-90
|LB004
|RR
|667313
|4417277
|2239
|198.7
|270
|-50
|LIM-40
|RR
|667018
|4417409
|2124
|289.6
|0
|-90
|LIM-45
|RR
|666929
|4417389
|2103
|179.8
|0
|-90
|LIM-48
|RR
|666927
|4417374
|2105
|286.5
|0
|-90
|LB22-007
|CV
|665211
|4415453
|2031
|403.5
|254
|-86
|LB22-006
|CV
|664692
|4414921
|2042
|379.8
|144
|-77
|LB22-019
|CV
|664433
|4414318
|2096
|335.3
|116
|-66
|LB054
|CV
|665323
|4415090
|2059
|157.0
|0
|-90
Engagement of Marketing Consultants
The Company has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai Capital"), based in Vancouver, Canada, to provide marketing services including advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. Machai Capital will utilize its expertise in branding, content and data optimization, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing to enhance the Company's marketing campaigns and increase awareness of the Company. The program is budgeted for C$350,000 over a two-month term starting on June 1, 2025. Machai Capital and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company. Machai Capital currently owns 50,000 shares of the Company.
The Company has also retained Equedia Network Corporation ("Equedia Network"), based in Vancouver, Canada, to provide advertising, press release distribution, native advertising of editorial, and additional services as may be determined. The program will utilize non-generic marketing channels to provide the Company exposure to fresh investment audiences. The advertising program is budgeted for C$150,000 over a six-month term starting on June 1, 2025. Equedia Network and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company.
Additionally, NevGold announces that it has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Altura Media Co Inc. ("Altura"), who is based in British Columbia, for an initial three-month period expected to commence on June 9, 2025. Under the agreement, Altura will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including digital advertising, media creation, social media marketing and shareholder communications. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Altura Media a fee of up to C$150,000. Altura and its principals have an arm's length relationship with the Company.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Signed"
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .
Historical Data Validation
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.
The Company's Qualified Person ("QP"), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.
Geochemical ICP (5g) analysis for the Wilson, Christianson and Tingey report was completed by Geochemical Services Inc. and the XRF analyses (glass disk or pellets) by Brigham Young University.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, and the exploration potential at Limousine Butte. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
References
Blackmon, D. (2021) Antimony: The Most Important Mineral You Never Heard Of. Article Prepared by Forbes.
Kurtenbach, E. (2024) China Bans Exports to US of Gallium, Germanium, Antimony in response to Chip Sanctions . Article Prepared by AP News.
Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024) China Bans Export of Critical Minerals to US as Trade Tensions Escalate . Article Prepared by Reuters.
Lv, A. and Jackson, L. (2025) China's Curbs on Exports of Strategic Minerals . Article Prepared by Reuters.
Perpetua Resources. (2025) Antimony Summary . Articles and Videos Prepared by Perpetua Resources.
Sangine, E. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2023 . Antimony Summary Report prepared by U.S.G.S
U.S.G.S. (2022) U.S. Geological Survey Releases 2022 List of Critical Minerals . Reported Prepared by U.S.G.S
Wilson, D.,J., Christiansen, E., H., and Tingey, D., G., 1994, Geology and Geochemistry of the Golden Butte Mine- A Small Carlin- Type Gold Deposit in Eastern Nevada: Brigham Young University Geology Studies, v.40, P.185-211. BYU V.40 P.185-211.
20h
Germany, Italy Face Pressure to Repatriate US$245 Billion in Gold as Trust in US Custody Wavers
Germany and Italy are facing mounting domestic pressure to repatriate more than a third of their gold reserves — worth an estimated US$245 billion — currently held in New York by the US Federal Reserve.
Germany and Italy hold the world’s second and third largest gold reserves, trailing only the US. A substantial portion of this metal is stored overseas, primarily in Manhattan’s Federal Reserve Bank.
This longstanding arrangement, based largely on postwar financial realities and New York’s role as a major global gold-trading hub, is now being questioned by officials and commentators across Europe’s political spectrum.
Fabio De Masi, a former member of European Parliament now affiliated with Germany’s new left-wing populist BSW party, told the Financial Times there are “strong arguments” to bring more of Germany’s bullion back home.
Taxpayers Association of Europe (TAE) President Michael Jäger echoed the same sentiments last month: "Trump wants to control the Fed, which would also mean controlling the German gold reserves in the US," he told Reuters.
"It's our money, it should be brought back."
Similar calls are being echoed in Italy, where economic commentator Enrico Grazzini recently warned that “leaving 43 per cent of Italy’s gold reserves in America under the unreliable Trump administration is very dangerous for the national interest." He was writing in Il Fatto Quotidiano ahead of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Washington.
Fueling this renewed concern are statements made by US President Donald Trump, who earlier this month warned that he may have to “force something” if the US Federal Reserve does not lower interest rates.
Trump has also made direct appeals to the Department of Energy to stimulate oil production, signaling what critics interpret as increasing politicization of independent institutions like the Fed.
The TAE has urged both Germany and Italy to reconsider their reliance on the Fed. “We are very concerned about Trump tampering with the Federal Reserve Bank’s independence,” Jäger said. “Our recommendation is to bring the (German and Italian) gold home to ensure European central banks have unlimited control over it at any given point in time.”
Public skepticism over the safety of foreign gold holdings is not new.
In Germany, a grassroots movement that began in 2010 eventually prompted the Bundesbank to repatriate 674 metric tons of gold from New York and Paris between 2013 and 2017. The operation, which cost 7 million euros, resulted in half of Germany’s reserves being stored domestically by 2020. Nevertheless, 37 percent of its gold remains in the US.
Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party once echoed similar sentiments while in opposition, pledging in 2019 to bring Italy’s gold back home. But since assuming power in 2022, Meloni has largely gone silent on the issue.
Skepticism about US stewardship is not limited to political rhetoric.
According to the World Gold Council's latest survey on central bank gold reserves, 43 percent of the central banks surveyed plan to increase their gold holdings in the coming year — a record high.
The overwhelming majority of respondents (95 percent) expect global central bank gold reserves to keep rising, citing gold’s performance during crises, its inflation-hedging capabilities and its role as a diversifier. Notably, 59 percent of central banks surveyed reported holding at least part of their gold reserves domestically, up from 41 percent in 2024.
Although the Bank of England remains the most popular vaulting location, the World Gold Council's survey reveals growing caution over US custodianship: only 7 percent of respondents said they planned to increase domestic storage last year, but the figure jumped significantly in 2025.
New bill calls for US gold audit
Adding another layer of complexity is the push in Washington for greater transparency about America’s gold reserves. House Bill 3795, introduced by Representative Thomas Massie and backed by three co-sponsors, calls for the first comprehensive audit of US gold holdings in over six decades.
The bill would mandate a full inventory and assay of gold stored at Fort Knox, West Point and the Denver Mint, as well as a forensic accounting of all transactions involving US gold over the last 50 years.
“There are a lot of legitimate questions surrounding America’s gold holdings,” said Jp Cortez, executive director of the Sound Money Defense League, in a recent interview with the Investing News Network. He added:
“The question as to who actually owns the bars outright is really the most crucial question. And if it is shown that America does not actually own the gold, if the gold is there, but America does not own it, (or) if it has been pledged or leased or swapped or otherwise encumbered in any way … this would be a huge, huge detriment to the US and the global economy.”
Cortez emphasized that prior audits of US gold reserves have been insufficient.
“These aren't audits that have been done on the metal itself, but rather the storage containers that the metal is supposedly stored in," he said. “Owners or operators of a depository who functioned like this would go to jail.”
He also pointed out that much of the gold held by the US government is impure by modern market standards, having been melted down from older coinage. That means even if the bars are there, refinement questions will remain.
While Trump has not explicitly endorsed HB 3795, he has expressed interest in the issue, stating, "We're actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is there. Because maybe somebody stole the gold. Tons of gold."
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
21h
Chris Temple: Gold, Uranium the Best Stories Now; Plus Silver Outlook
Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, discusses the factors moving gold and the gold stock gains still to come.
Temple also shares his outlook for uranium and silver.
21h
LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underway
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF,FWB:3WK0) CEO Paul Ténière has outlined his company’s plans to complete at least 5,000 meters of diamond drilling at the Swanson gold project while planning for the restart of its 100 percent owned Beacon gold mill in Val-d'Or, Québec.
“We had the idea of looking at the Swanson project, in general, more on a district scale. And so as a result of all the work we've done, including recent IP surveys, we've generated several drilling targets,” Ténière said.
One of the goals of the drill program is to increase the resource, he added.
“(Drilling) will be focused on not just the Swanson deposit itself, but also on other targets … And our aim for that is to actually increase our existing resource to a million ounces.”
The chief executive also shared the financing strategy for the restart of the Beacon mill.
“We're getting a lot of (funding) interest,” Ténière said. “They do see a great opportunity with Beacon as there’s not a lot of mills that are available at the moment in the Abitibi.”
LaFleur is anticipating the Beacon mill restart will cost between C$5 million and C$6 million to complete all the necessary repairs and maintenance at the site. The company expects the mill will be in full production by early 2026.
Watch the full interview with LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière above.
Keep reading...Show less
24 June
Ausgold Signs Earn-in Agreement for Critica's Kulin Gold Project
Critica (ASX:CRI,OTC Pink:VTMLF) and Ausgold (ASX:AUC,OTC Pink:AUSGF) said on Monday (June 23) that they have entered into a farm-in agreement for Critica's Kulin gold project in Western Australia.
Ausgold has the right to earn up to a 70 percent interest in Kulin over three years for a total of AU$610,000.
Critica will retain a 30 percent contributing interest in Kulin once the earn in is complete, alongside the right to convert to a 1.5 percent net smelter royalty when a decision to mine is made.
AU$250,000 will be paid by Ausgold within 18 months to earn a 51 percent stake, while the remaining AU$360,000 will be paid over the following 24 months to earn an additional 19 percent.
In addition to gold, Kulin reportedly holds nickel, copper and platinum-group metals.
The project is located approximately 230 kilometres east-southeast of Perth in Western Australia. It also sits approximately 75 kilometres northeast of Ausgold’s fully owned Katanning gold project.
In its own announcement about the news, Ausgold said the agreement with Critica represents a strategic step in expanding the company's regional footprint across the east of the Katanning greenstone belt.
“This new tenement complements our strong regional landholding surrounding our flagship Katanning Gold Project, which includes the Kulin Project as well as other advanced exploration prospects,” said Executive Chairman John Dorward, adding that the move also plays into the firm's regional production hub strategy.
For its part, Critica said the agreement forms part of its plan to hone its focus on is flagship Jupiter rare earths project, which is part of the broader Brothers project. A December 2024 maiden resource estimate for Jupiter outlines a global resource of 1.8 billion tonnes at 1,700 parts per million total rare earth oxide.
Ausgold will lodge the required program of work at Kulin in the first quarter of 2026. It will target high-priority gold-in-soil and trenching anomalies to unlock the project’s discovery potential.
Drilling at Kulin is planned to commence in the second to third quarter of 2026.
24 June
Lahontan Begins Metallurgical Test Work at Santa Fe
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced metallurgical test work on gold and silver mineralization from the transition metallurgical domain (mixed minor sulfide and oxide mineralization) in the Santa Fe deposit. Lahontan is focusing on dramatically improving CN leach gold recoveries for transition material from the 49% recovery utilized in the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Santa Fe Mine project*, unlocking the full potential of transition domain mineralization. Similtaneously, the Company is evaluating methodologies to more accurately define the boundaries between the different metallurgical domains within the Santa Fe deposit. These steps have the potential to profoundly impact project economics and significantly expand the gold and silver production profile from that reported in the PEA. The metallurgical testing will include column leach tests; results are expected later this year.
Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Gold Corp CEO, Executive Chair, and Founder commented: "We are excited to begin this new program of metallurgical testing on the Santa Fe deposit. A significant portion of the minable gold ounces at Santa Fe lie in the transition metallurgical domain, therefore improved gold and silver recoveries will have an immediate and important impact on project economics. New heap leaching methods, including reagents, have shown dramatic increases in recoveries from transition material; we intend to find out if these new processing methods can work at Santa Fe. In addition, once assay results are received from the recent drilling at Slab, we will begin additional test work on the bulk rejects, looking for ways to optimize gold and silver recoveries at Slab as well".
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq(48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael Lindholm, CPG, Independent Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindholm was not an author for the Technical Report* and does not take responsibility for the resource calculation but can confirm that the grade and ounces in this press release are the same as those given in the Technical Report. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Executive Chair
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Executive Chair
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com
24 June
FinEx Metals: High-grade Gold Exploration in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt
FinEx Metals (TSXV:FINX) is a Canadian exploration company dedicated to unlocking the untapped gold potential of Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt—one of the world’s most prospective yet underexplored gold terrains. Backed by the resource-focused NewQuest Capital Group, FinEx is advancing early-stage discoveries just 25 kilometers from Agnico Eagle’s world-class Kittilä Mine, Europe’s largest gold producer.
The company has outlined a 2.7-kilometer-long gold anomaly through trenching, rock sampling, and top-of-bedrock (ToB) drilling. Initial ToB results returned gold values ranging from 0.1 to 4.2 g/t across 29 samples, alongside strong pathfinder elements including tellurium, bismuth, silver, and arsenic—indicators of a potential orogenic gold system and a compelling vector for further exploration.
The Ruoppa Project is FinEx Metals’ flagship asset, located just 17 kilometers from Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine — Europe’s largest primary gold producer. Situated within Finland’s highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), Ruoppa lies along the same structural corridor that hosts major discoveries such as Rupert Resources’ Ikkari deposit. Fully permitted and drill-ready, the project is set to launch its maiden diamond drill program in Q3 2025, targeting high-grade gold potential in one of Europe’s most underexplored gold districts.
Company Highlights
- High-grade Gold Focus in a Tier-one Address: Flagship Ruoppa project lies within 17 km of Agnico Eagle’s Kittilä Mine, the largest gold-producing mine in Europe.
- Large, 100 percent Owned Land Package: FinEx controls a 100 percent owned, royalty-free portfolio of projects across the Central and Eastern Lapland greenstone belts.
- Drill-ready Flagship Asset: The Ruoppa project is fully permitted and will commence its maiden diamond drill program in Q3 2025.
- Exceptional Gold Grades: Rock grab samples from Ruoppa returned up to 95.1 g/t gold, with 52 samples over 1 g/t gold and 19 samples exceeding 10 g/t gold.
- Strong Local Technical Team: Deep exploration experience in Finland with former Agnico Eagle, FQM and Anglo-American personnel leading geological efforts.
This Finex Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
