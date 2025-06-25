NevGold (TSXV:NAU)

NevGold: Portfolio of Gold, Antimony and Copper Projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions in the US

NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF,FSE:5E50) is advancing a portfolio of high-quality oxide and porphyry gold projects in Nevada and Idaho, targeting the discovery and growth of a multi-million-ounce gold-equivalent resource. With a market capitalization of under C$50 million, the company offers substantial upside potential. As NevGold continues to expand resources and de-risk its assets, it is well-positioned for a meaningful valuation re-rating over the next 12 to 18 months.

NevGold is actively advancing three projects with fully funded drill programs, metallurgical studies, and resource updates following its recent capital raise. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on rising gold and copper prices, surging strategic demand for antimony, and heightened interest from major mining companies seeking high-quality, undervalued juniors. Backed by a proven team with deep expertise in mine development and M&A, NevGold offers a compelling growth opportunity in the current commodity cycle.

Map highlighting NevGold's mining claims and mineral targets in Nevada.

The Limo Butte Project is NevGold’s cornerstone development asset, located in eastern Nevada within a highly prospective Carlin-style gold district.

Company Highlights

  • Multi-million-ounce Target: NevGold is on track to define 5+ Moz gold equivalent in combined resources at Limo Butte and Nutmeg Mountain by Q4 2025.
  • Gold+Antimony Critical Metals Advantage: Limo Butte is emerging as a significant near-surface oxide gold-antimony system – one of only two of its kind in the United States.
  • Substantial Resource Base: Nutmeg Mountain contains a 2023 NI 43-101 compliant oxide gold resource of 1.28 Moz (indicated + inferred), with strong exploration upside and favorable heap-leach characteristics.
  • District-scale Copper Exposure: Zeus offers early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum potential in a highly active porphyry belt, adjacent to a Barrick-backed discovery.
  • Strategic Location, Strategic Commodities: All projects are located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure, low geopolitical risk, and growing US demand for domestic gold and critical mineral supply.
  • Fully Funded Growth: Recent C$6 million financing supports 2025 drill campaigns, metallurgical testwork, and updated NI 43-101 estimates across the portfolio.
  • Tight Capital Structure & Strong Support: Backed by strategic shareholders including GoldMining and McEwen Mining.
  • Significant Valuation Gap: Trading at a fraction of peers such as Perpetua Resources (~C$1.7 billion), despite similar resource and jurisdictional advantages.

This NevGold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

This NevGold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Strategic portfolio of gold, antimony and copper projects in tier 1 jurisdictions in the US

NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 7.04 g/t AuEq Over 15.2 Meters Within 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 29.0 Meters , and Expands Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 400 Meters Along Strike at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

NevGold Adds More Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 7.04 g/t AuEq Over 15.2 Meters Within 4.14 g/t AuEq Over 29.0 Meters , and Expands Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 400 Meters Along Strike at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold bars and coins stacked on each other, reflecting light.

Germany, Italy Face Pressure to Repatriate US$245 Billion in Gold as Trust in US Custody Wavers

Germany and Italy are facing mounting domestic pressure to repatriate more than a third of their gold reserves — worth an estimated US$245 billion — currently held in New York by the US Federal Reserve.

Germany and Italy hold the world’s second and third largest gold reserves, trailing only the US. A substantial portion of this metal is stored overseas, primarily in Manhattan’s Federal Reserve Bank.

This longstanding arrangement, based largely on postwar financial realities and New York’s role as a major global gold-trading hub, is now being questioned by officials and commentators across Europe’s political spectrum.

Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars.

Chris Temple: Gold, Uranium the Best Stories Now; Plus Silver Outlook

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, discusses the factors moving gold and the gold stock gains still to come.

Temple also shares his outlook for uranium and silver.

LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière.

LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underway

LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR,OTCQB:LFLRF,FWB:3WK0) CEO Paul Ténière has outlined his company’s plans to complete at least 5,000 meters of diamond drilling at the Swanson gold project while planning for the restart of its 100 percent owned Beacon gold mill in Val-d'Or, Québec.

“We had the idea of looking at the Swanson project, in general, more on a district scale. And so as a result of all the work we've done, including recent IP surveys, we've generated several drilling targets,” Ténière said.

One of the goals of the drill program is to increase the resource, he added.

Australian flag and gold bars on a world map background.

Ausgold Signs Earn-in Agreement for Critica's Kulin Gold Project

Critica (ASX:CRI,OTC Pink:VTMLF) and Ausgold (ASX:AUC,OTC Pink:AUSGF) said on Monday (June 23) that they have entered into a farm-in agreement for Critica's Kulin gold project in Western Australia.

Ausgold has the right to earn up to a 70 percent interest in Kulin over three years for a total of AU$610,000.

Critica will retain a 30 percent contributing interest in Kulin once the earn in is complete, alongside the right to convert to a 1.5 percent net smelter royalty when a decision to mine is made.

Lahontan Gold

Lahontan Begins Metallurgical Test Work at Santa Fe

FinEx Metals (TSXV:FINX)

FinEx Metals: High-grade Gold Exploration in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt

