Nevada Copper Pre-Commissions Grinding Circuit

October 8th, 2019

Nevada Copper confirmed that it has started pre-commissioning of the grinding circuit of the process plant at its underground project.

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU) confirmed that it has started pre-commissioning of the grinding circuit of the process plant at its Pumpkin Hollow underground copper project.

As quoted in the press release:

Matt Gili, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated, “We are now in the final stages before entering production in the fourth quarter of this year. I’m very proud of the team’s consistently high performance during this incredibly busy period and I know we are all excited by the upcoming transition from developer to producer.”

