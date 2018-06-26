Murchison Reports Drill Results at Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit

As quoted in the press release:

The Program was designed to test the robustness and predictability of the geological model in determining mineralization outside the known limits of the Deposit’s previously reported resource estimate of 1.5 million indicated tonnes grading 7.46 percent zinc, 0.70 percent copper and 4.5 million inferred tonnes grading 5.99 percent zinc and 0.62 percent copper.

The program focused on testing the peripheral edges and infill drilling in areas of missing information identified within the deposit in order to potentially expand the tonnage of the current inferred resource and, where possible, infill and upgrade inferred resources to the indicated category. The program was also designed to, where possible, identify and test possible higher grade areas of the deposit including a newly identified polymetallic zone located stratigraphically above the main mineralized zones.

The program was based on down hole geophysics and the new geological model and utilized 3 drill pads established in the 2017 drill program.

Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) style zinc-copper mineralization was intersected in all diamond drills holes with the exception of hole BM18-001A which was abandoned at 61 metres due to excessive deviation.

