Mount Polley Unionized Workers Return to Work
Scott Tibballs - August 2nd, 2018
A majority of workers voted to accept a new contract, and are currently being recalled to reestablish normal operations.
Imperial Metals (TSX:III) has reportedthat unionized employees at the Mount Polley mine have voted 79 percent to accept a new three year contract with an effective date of January 1, 2018.
As quoted in the press release:
The collective agreement with USW Local 1-2017 had terminated on December 31, 2017. After efforts to renew the collective agreement through mediation proved unsuccessful, unionized employees initiated strike action on May 23 following a lock out by the company.
Employees are currently being recalled to work to reestablish normal operations.
Click here to read the full Imperial Metals (TSX:III) press release.