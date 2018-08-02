Copper

Investing News

Mount Polley Unionized Workers Return to Work

- August 2nd, 2018

A majority of workers voted to accept a new contract, and are currently being recalled to reestablish normal operations.

Imperial Metals (TSX:III) has reportedthat unionized employees at the Mount Polley mine have voted 79 percent to accept a new three year contract with an effective date of January 1, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

The collective agreement with USW Local 1-2017 had terminated on December 31, 2017. After efforts to renew the collective agreement through mediation proved unsuccessful, unionized employees initiated strike action on May 23 following a lock out by the company.

Employees are currently being recalled to work to reestablish normal operations.

Click here to read the full Imperial Metals (TSX:III) press release.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Reliq Health Technologies Announces Two New Contracts
AsiaBaseMetals Releases Update on Gnome Zinc Project
Midland Signs a Partnership Agreement With the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund
Arianne Moves Closer to Downstream Phosphoric Acid Facility

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *