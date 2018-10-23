Monument Announces Mineral Resource Update at Mengapur

Copper

Monument Mining (TSXV:MMY,FSE:D7Q1) has announced a mineral resource estimate update for the Mengapur property in the region of Maran, Central Belt of the Malay Peninsula, in Malaysia.

President and CEO of Monument, Cathy Zhai said:

“We are excited to announce these resources that have brought the historical resources up to date positively under NI43-101 standards. The company intends to advance the Mengapur project focusing on copper first with by-products of gold and silver through further feasibility studies.”

As highlighted in the press release:

  • The Mengapur copper-gold project has an intermittent history of mining, having been exploited for both magnetite oxide iron ore and copper.
  • Drilling has identified a continuous zone of copper and gold mineralization associated with skarn alteration around an adamellite intrusive body.
  • A total of 39.5 million tonnes at 0.43 percent copper and 0.18 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold in indicated mineral resources, along with 50.9 million tonnes at 0.44 percent copper and 0.11 g/t gold of inferred mineral resources, reported above a 0.3 percent copper cut-off grade, at the Mengapur property.
  • To increase confidence in the inferred portions of the mineral resource estimate, additional infill drilling will be required.
  • The Mineral Resource estimate, together with the current metallurgical testwork will provide a solid foundation to develop a feasibility study in the near future.

