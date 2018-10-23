Monument Announces Mineral Resource Update at Mengapur

The Mengapur copper-gold project has an intermittent history of mining, having been exploited for both magnetite oxide iron ore and copper.









Monument Mining (TSXV:MMY,FSE:D7Q1) has announced a mineral resource estimate update for the Mengapur property in the region of Maran, Central Belt of the Malay Peninsula, in Malaysia.

President and CEO of Monument, Cathy Zhai said:

“We are excited to announce these resources that have brought the historical resources up to date positively under NI43-101 standards. The company intends to advance the Mengapur project focusing on copper first with by-products of gold and silver through further feasibility studies.”

As highlighted in the press release:

The Mengapur copper-gold project has an intermittent history of mining, having been exploited for both magnetite oxide iron ore and copper.

Drilling has identified a continuous zone of copper and gold mineralization associated with skarn alteration around an adamellite intrusive body.

A total of 39.5 million tonnes at 0.43 percent copper and 0.18 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold in indicated mineral resources, along with 50.9 million tonnes at 0.44 percent copper and 0.11 g/t gold of inferred mineral resources, reported above a 0.3 percent copper cut-off grade, at the Mengapur property.

To increase confidence in the inferred portions of the mineral resource estimate, additional infill drilling will be required.

The Mineral Resource estimate, together with the current metallurgical testwork will provide a solid foundation to develop a feasibility study in the near future.

Click here to read the full Monument Mining (TSXV:MMY,FSE:D7Q1) press release.