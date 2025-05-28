Mclaren Minerals

Phase 1 Drill Program – Operational and Geological Progress Update

McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML) ("McLaren" or "Company"), is pleased to provide a further update on the phase 1 Drill Program at its wholly owned McLaren Titanium Project in the western Eucla Basin, Western Australia. This update is driven by the completion of geological interpretation of all the drilling during this campaign, in the absence of laboratory results.

Highlights

McLaren Titanium Project

  • 192 drill holes completed for a total of 4,067 metres, on time and without incident
  • Significant extensions of prospective sediments outside of currently known resource boundaries observed during drilling:
    • North extension: approximately 2,200m wide, avg. 14m thick (max 23m),
    • Central zone eastern extension: 800m wide, avg. 20m thick (max 23m),
    • Southern zone: 2,600m wide, avg. 10m thick (max 15m).
  • Potential impact on the Mineral Resource Estimate will be evaluated as part of the PFS Resource update
  • Metallurgical and geological samples submitted to IHC and Diamantina Laboratories
  • Geological work has improved confidence in deposit morphology and is expected to reduce future drilling costs
  • Strong community support confirmed within an established mining region

McLaren Mineral Sands Managing Director, Simon Finnis, commented:

“While we have not yet received any assays, phase 1 has delivered strong confidence to our team regarding this project. The most recent interpretation not only confirm the integrity of our geological model, but importantly, demonstrates the scale of the opportunity ahead. Defining substantial potential for mineralisation outside the current Resource boundary positions us well for future resource growth. We’ve also made solid ground operationally—drilling was completed on time, we’ve brought costs down, and we’re seeing strong local support. Taken together, these outcomes give us a great deal of confidence as we move toward the next phase of work and continue building long-term value for shareholders.”


Titanium Sands Limited

Retentions Granted on High Grade Zone Licenses

Titanium Sands Limited (“TSL” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (“GSMB”) that the Company’s application for the retention of the term of licenses EL423, EL424, EL425 and EL351 have been granted. The retentions have been granted for a further 1-year term, expiring between mid-November 2025 and mid-December 2025.

QEM Limited

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of QEM Limited (‘QEM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of QEM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Map with a red pin on Shenzhen, near Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

Queensland Strengthens Trade Presence with First Office in Shenzhen

The Crisafulli government has opened a Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) office in Shenzhen, China.

According to a May 16 statement, the state sees Shenzhen as a gateway to the Greater Bay Area, and as a recognised major hub for technology, advanced manufacturing and finance.

“This new office brings Queensland’s trade footprint in China to six locations, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hong Kong and now Shenzhen, providing on-the-ground support across China’s major economic centres,” said Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates.

Canadian and Australian flags overlapping with faint currency designs.

Canadian Securities Exchange to Acquire National Stock Exchange of Australia

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has entered into an all-cash agreement to acquire NSX (ASX:NSX), the owner of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA), for roughly AU$16 million.

In a Monday (May 19) press release, the CSE says the acquisition price of AU$0.035 per fully paid ordinary share of NSX represents a 59 percent premium to NSX's closing price on May 16, the last day of trading before the deal.

The acquisition is for 95.2 percent of NSX’s ordinary shares as the CSE already owned a 4.8 percent stake.

Diagonal split of Nigerian and Australian flags with fabric texture.

Nigeria Eyes Australian Partnership to Boost Mining, Gender Representation

Nigeria is seeking stronger partnerships with Australia and Rwanda to improve women’s participation in governance and mining, while tapping into global best practices for sustainable resource development.

Ben Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, spoke to delegations from both countries at the National Assembly in Abuja last week, including Australia's Leilani Bin-Juda and Rwanda’s Christopher Bazivamo.

During the talks, he emphasised Nigeria’s wealth in natural resources and the potential for its mining sector to drive economic development. He also pointed to Australia’s leadership in mining technology and sustainable extraction methods, calling for increased collaboration between the nations.

Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1).

