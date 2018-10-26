MOD: License Extensions and Transfers for T3 Copper Secured

An additional 5 prospecting licenses covering ~1,824.6km2 of the highly prospective T20 exploration project have also been extended for two years.









​MOD Resources (ASX: MOD) has announced the granting of two year extensions for key joint venture prospecting licences covering the T3 copper project in Botswana and surrounding ~950km2 T3 expansion project.



Managing director of MOD, Julian Hanna said:

“The licence extensions were received well ahead of their scheduled expiry date of 31 December 2018. This provides us with confidence that MOD’s two in-country subsidiaries now have clear title to advance the T3 copper project towards a decision to mine, progress the potential of satellite deposits within the exciting T3 expansion project and commence drilling on the huge T20 exploration project.”

