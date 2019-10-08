Mineralized Porphyry Centre Discovered at Aldebaran’s Altar Project

Copper

October 8th, 2019

Aldebaran Resources announced the discovery of a new mineralized porphyry centre below the Quebrada De La Mina surface gold mineralization.

Aldebaran Resources (TSXV:ALDE) announced the discovery of a new mineralized porphyry centre below the Quebrada De La Mina surface gold mineralization at its Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

As quoted in the press release:

The Altar project is a very large, low grade resource that currently has over 14 billion lbs of contained copper and 4.8 million ounces of gold on a measured and indicated basis, plus an additional 3.4 billion lbs copper and 1.09 million ounces gold on an inferred basis (NI 43-101 resource estimate prepared by IMC effective September 28, 2018). One of our goals is to explore and expand the higher-grade zones to identify a higher-grade resource within the project, as well as identify and drill test several new target areas.

