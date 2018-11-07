Luminex Resources Announces 4,500 Metre Drill Program For Orquideas Earn-In Project

The company said it has applied for drilling and water permits and drilling operations should commence following approvals, currently anticipated for the first half of 2019.









Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR) has announced that it has finalized the layout of an exploratory 4,500 metre diamond drilling program at its Orquideas earn-in project with First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM), located in the province of Zamora-Chinchipe in southeast Ecuador.

The company said it has applied for drilling and water permits and drilling operations should commence following approvals, currently anticipated for the first half of 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

The Orquideas porphyry copper project comprises a coincident copper-molybdenum geochemical anomaly extending 5.5 x 2 km trending northwest to southeast. Mineralized outcrops assaying up to 0.9 percent copper and 0.66 percent molybdenum are hosted in variably altered intrusive rocks of the Zamora Batholith, a known host of major porphyry copper/gold deposits such as Mirador, located 67 km to the northeast. This large geochemical anomaly contains four distinctive target areas, each with its own defining attributes; namely, the northern, central, south central and southern areas. The 4,500 metre drill program will test each target area, starting from the most prospective southern target and progressing northwards.

Click here to read the full Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR) press release.