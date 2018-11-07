Copper

Luminex Resources Announces 4,500 Metre Drill Program For Orquideas Earn-In Project

The company said it has applied for drilling and water permits and drilling operations should commence following approvals, currently anticipated for the first half of 2019.

Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR) has announced that it has finalized the layout of an exploratory 4,500 metre diamond drilling program at its Orquideas earn-in project with First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM), located in the province of Zamora-Chinchipe in southeast Ecuador.

As quoted in the press release:

The Orquideas porphyry copper project comprises a coincident copper-molybdenum geochemical anomaly extending 5.5 x 2 km trending northwest to southeast. Mineralized outcrops assaying up to 0.9 percent copper and 0.66 percent molybdenum are hosted in variably altered intrusive rocks of the Zamora Batholith, a known host of major porphyry copper/gold deposits such as Mirador, located 67 km to the northeast. This large geochemical anomaly contains four distinctive target areas, each with its own defining attributes; namely, the northern, central, south central and southern areas. The 4,500 metre drill program will test each target area, starting from the most prospective southern target and progressing northwards.

