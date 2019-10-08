Lumina Gold Announces Expansion of Gran Bestia to the Northwest

Lumina Gold announced results from the last eight holes of the drill program and the expansion of the Gran Bestia mineralized zone.









Lumina Gold (TSXV:LUM,OTCQX:LMGDF) announced drill results from the last eight holes of the 2018 and 2019 drill program and the expansion of the Gran Bestia mineralized zone to the northwest. Results include 537 meters of 0.56 g/t gold and 0.10 percent copper.

These holes represent approximately 3,900 meters of drilling. All of the holes except for one (C19-140) were on the Gran Bestia Deposit. These holes will be the last results included in an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate expected in November.

As quoted in the press release:

Marshall Koval, president and CEO, commented: “We are extremely excited by the continuity of mineralization found during the Gran Bestia ridgeline drilling. These results will add a substantial amount of mineralized material to the project when we complete the maiden Gran Bestia resource estimate. Gran Bestia will complement the already large-scale Cangrejos deposit and should provide mine life extension and mine plan flexibility when we look to update the project’s economic study in 2020. The deposit remains open to the northwest, north, northeast and at depth.”

