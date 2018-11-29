Kintavar: Toby and Watson Assays Extends Mineralization at Mitchi

This program included 12 drill holes (2,300m) investigating primarily surface exploration targets in the Sherlock / Watson / Toby zone and the Elementary zone.









Kintavar Exploration (TSXV:KTR) has announced assays from drilling in the Sherlock corridor on the Mitchi property in Quebec.

This program included 12 drill holes (2,300m) investigating primarily surface exploration targets in the Sherlock / Watson / Toby zone and the Elementary zone. The chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite mineralization has been observed over several horizons of marble and calc-silicate units and majority of those remain open laterally and at depth.

As quoted in the press release:

Two main zones, Toby and Watson, were investigated in this program. The Toby showing returned assays of 0.59 percent copper over 11.6m from the start of the drill hole and requires additional follow up to intersect the rest of the mineralization. The northern extension of the Watson zone has been discovered by strong soil anomalies in copper and the drilling returned 0.24 percent over 32.0m. These drill holes extend the mineralization that has been intersected in drilling in the Sherlock / Watson / Toby sedimentary assemblage to over 1 km east to west. An additional 8 drill holes in the program intersected the mineralized sedimentary stratigraphy with chalcocite, bornite and chalcopyrite confirming the kilometric extension of the mineralized system. Based on the results of the summer drilling and exploration programs, the focus shifts to pinpoint the zones of structural thickening that are created as a result of the interaction of folding on the mineralized stratigraphy and late faulting. These conditions have created the favorable structural thickening observed in the Sherlock zone and are now the focus as we start planning for 2019 with the objective of demonstrating large volumes and an eventual maiden resource estimate.

