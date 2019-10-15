Kintavar Announces 1st Summer 2019 Exploration Results

Kintavar Exploration (TSXV:KTR,FRANKFURT:58V), announced the first results from its summer 2019 exploration program.

As quoted in the press release:

“The 1st objective of the summer exploration program has now been achieved. Trenching was successfully used again to extend mineralization on surface to the West and to the East. Further extensions would now have to be investigated by drilling due to proximity to streams and increased overburden. In addition, we were able to identify on surface the northernmost mineralized marble horizon to date, 350 meters north-east of the Sherlock trench. And most significantly we were able to open up the largest trench on the Mitchi project to date that gave us a better understanding of the structural controls on the project. SHK38 trench is an eye opener and really gives an insight into the potential of the Mitchi project targeting the near surface mineralization. The consistent grades within the marbles and the distinct separation of the non mineralized lithologies are a significant advantage in applying selective mining methods to a project such as Mitchi.” comments Kiril Mugerman, president & CEO of Kintavar.