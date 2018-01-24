Speaking with the Investing News Network at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Gianni Kovacevic, author of “My Electrician Drives a Porsche?,” shared his thoughts on electric vehicles (EVs) and their impact on the copper market.

As demand for EVs increases, many market participants expect the need for copper to surge. In fact, research suggests that copper demand from EVs could rise by as much as nine times in the next decade.

“The demand for copper will increase in the next 20 years by about 50 percent due to the intensive electrification of global energy,” Kovacevic said. He also shared his thoughts on other metals such as lithium and cobalt, key components of electric car batteries.

Finally, Kovacevic, who is also executive chairman of CopperBank Resources (CSE:CHF), talked about some of the milestones that investors can expect from his company.

Watch the video above to learn more of his thoughts on copper, battery metals and his four "must-own" copper stocks in 2018.



Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.