Excelsior Mining Commences Mine Construction at the Gunnison Copper Project

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX:MIN,FSE:3XS) has announced that construction has started at the Gunnison copper project, in southeast Arizona; first copper production is anticipated in Q4 of 2019.

President and CEO of Excelsior, Stephen Twyerould said:

“Our ability to move quickly from the close of project financing to the initiation of construction at our Gunnison copper project is a demonstration of the operational capacity and experience of the Excelsior team. We look forward to updating all stakeholders as we move through the construction process. Our approach during this stage of development will remain, as always, focused on delivering technical excellence and long-term value for our shareholders.”

As listed in the press release, construction activities will include:

Wellfield drilling and infrastructure

Access road construction

Johnson camp mine plant upgrades

Pipeline distribution and infrastructure

Electrical distribution and infrastructure

Process pond upgrades and completions

New acid storage facilities

