East Africa Metals Mobilizes for Upcoming Drill Program

East Africa Metals (TSXV:EAM) has released an update on the ongoing exploration and development of its gold and gold-copper-zinc projects in Ethiopia

The company previously signed a diamond drilling contract for up to 10,000 metres. The Phase 1 drilling program has been initiated and equipment has begun being deployed to support the campaign.

As quoted in the press release:

Based on the recently completed sale of the 70 percent interest of East Africa Metal’s Ethiopian subsidiary, Tigray Resources to Tibet Huayu Mining, East Africa Metals retains the mineral rights and all exploration obligations for the prospective targets not incorporated in the current resources defined within the Terakimti, Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mining licenses. East Africa Metals will advance the exploration agenda through diamond drilling and geophysical programs with the objective to expand and upgrade the current resource base and drill untested, high priority exploration prospects.

