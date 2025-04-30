Empire Metals (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals: Advancing a Game-changing, Globally Significant Titanium Project in Western Australia

Empire Metals (LON:EEE, OTCQB:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on Australia, gaining global recognition for its discovery and swift advancement of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.

The company’s primary focus is the Pitfield project in Western Australia — a premier mining jurisdiction. With over 1,000 square kilometres of land and a titanium-rich mineral system extending 40 kilometres in strike length, Pitfield is shaping up to be a district-scale discovery with the potential to significantly influence the global titanium supply chain.

Empire Metals' Pitfield project location mapPitfield’s prime location in Western Australia

Empire’s focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time, as it is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the EU and the US for its essential role in aerospace, defence, medical, clean energy, and advanced industrial applications. Demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form — is surging, while global supply is increasingly constrained by geopolitical risks, resource depletion, and environmental challenges. With over 60 percent of supply concentrated in countries like China and Russia, Western markets face growing vulnerabilities.

Company Highlights

  • The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
  • Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
  • Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
  • Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
  • The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
  • With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.

This Empire Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Empire Metals (LON:EEE) to receive an Investor Presentation

lon:eeecopper investingcopper stocksCopper Investing
EPMLF
Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Empire Metals

Empire Metals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Confirms Extensive High-Grade Titanium Zones at Pitfield

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF),the AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company,is pleased to announce highly successful results from its recently completed Air Core ('AC') drilling programme at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield').

This latest phase of drilling has further defined widespread and continuous, high-grade titanium dioxide ('TiO₂') mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap, extending from surface to depths of over 50 metres. These results represent the next step in developing a globally significant titanium resource at Pitfield whilst also delivering significant bulk sample material for further processing testwork.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC)

Electric Royalties Announces Marketing Activities and Long-Term Incentive Grants

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces marketing activities intended to increase investor awareness about its royalty portfolio throughout 2025.

The Company engaged Jefferson Financial for the distribution of an article in their Golden Opportunities newsletter for a fee of US$7,500 on April 3, 2025. Such fee will be paid in cash from the Company's cash on hand. U.S.-based Jefferson Financial produces invest-oriented newsletters, special reports and events including the New Orleans Investment Conference. The Company may, from time to time, engage Jefferson Financial to distribute subsequent articles for similar fees. The Company and Jefferson Financial are at arm's length and, to the Company's knowledge, Jefferson Financial does not have any direct interest in the Company or its securities.

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding a textured rock with a blurred, earthy background.

Cyprium Gains Full Control of Paterson Copper Project as IGO Withdraws

Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM,OTC Pink:CYPMF) said Wednesday (April 23) that it will assume 100 percent ownership of the Paterson exploration project following IGO's (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF) withdrawal from the joint venture.

The joint venture dates back to June 2020, when IGO signed a deal with Metals X (ASX:MLX,OTC Pink:MLXEF).

Under the arrangement, IGO committed to solely fund AU$32 million worth of exploration activities over the course of 6.5 years to earn a 70 percent interest in the project. IGO has managed the asset since then, investing approximately AU$24 million across multiple drill campaigns and regional targeting programs.

Cyprium went on to acquire Metals X's Western Australian copper assets in March 2021. Now that IGO has decided to exit the agreement with no retained interest, Paterson will revert back to Cyprium effective April 30.

The property is located in Western Australia's prolific Northeastern Pilbara region, and according to the company is contiguous with its Nifty copper complex and Maroochydore copper project.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $9,557,000 due to Tremendous Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $9,557,000 due to Tremendous Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

(TheNewswire)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

DR. QUINTON HENNIGH TECHNICAL ADVISOR

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A person's hand holds a piece of copper metal ore above a blurry copper-colored background.

What's the Next US Copper Mine? 27 Copper Projects to Watch

Companies with upcoming copper mines in the US could be poised to benefit from tailwinds in the sector, including supply deficits and the Trump administration's promises to cut "red tape" for critical minerals projects.

Copper demand is climbing quickly in recent years because of the rapid urbanization of the global south as well as the developing energy transition sectors. However, current copper mines are increasing in age and there is a lack of new copper mines to replace them, both due to limited greenfield exploration and long permitting times.

This has put the world's copper supply in a difficult situation, and experts expect to see deficits begin to emerge in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $8,600,000 due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

Juggernaut Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $8,600,000 due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors

(TheNewswire)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Empire Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Empire Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

Related News

Gold Investing

WGC: Gold Demand Reaches Highest Q1 Level Since 2016

Resource Investing

Can Trump Fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell? Inside the White House vs. Fed Showdown

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2024 Financial Results

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce les resultats financiers 2024

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×