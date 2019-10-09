Crystal Lake Discovers New Porphyry Center

Crystal Lake Mining announced the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry mineral zone 2.3km northeast of the Burgundy Ridge mineralization.









Crystal Lake Mining (TSXV:CLM,OTC:SIOCF,FSE:SOGFF) announced the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry mineral zone at the 72’ Zone; 2.3km northeast of the Burgundy Ridge mineralization.

This discovery is 250 meters west-northwest of historic high-grade copper-gold skarn-type mineralization drilled by the previous operator and ~2km away from newly discovered analogous mineralization on surface at the Rock Islands indicative of a potentially large porphyry system. This is the first discovery of porphyry-type mineralization at 72’ Zone, and the system remains open to depth and along trend both to the north and south.

