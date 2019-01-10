Copper

Investing News

Chakana Releases Results of infill Drilling at Soledad

- January 10th, 2019

All drilling to date has been on the portion of the Soledad project optioned from Condor Resources.

Chakana Copper (TSXV:PERU) has announced that it has completed infill drilling on the upper 340m mineralized extent of Breccia Pipe 5 (Bx 5) at the Soledad copper-gold-silver project in central Peru.

All drilling to date has been on the portion of the Soledad project optioned from Condor Resources (TSXV:CN).

As quoted in the press release:

All four holes intersected significant intervals of mineralization. Hole SDH18-084 was drilled to the south from a collar located on the east-central part of the breccia pipe and intersected 103.3m of mineralized breccia from surface with 0.42 percent coppper, 1.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, and 46.7 g/t silver. Excluding the oxide zone, primary grades are 0.56 percent copper, 1.07 g/t gold, and 31.4 g/t silver for 72.3m starting at 31m depth. Hole SDH18-086 intersected 140.4m of primary mineralization from 13m with 0.46 percent copper, 1.70 g/t gold, and 23.5 g/t silver.

Click here to read the full Chakana Copper (TSXV:PERU) press release.

copper free industry report

Have you read our new copper report?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive communication from those companies using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Tinka Files Technical Report on Ayawilca
CROPS Increases Private Placement to $559,000
Great Panther Silver Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Production Results and Provides Corporate Update
CROPS: Near-Term Phosphate Production in Northern Peru

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *