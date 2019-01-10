Chakana Releases Results of infill Drilling at Soledad

All drilling to date has been on the portion of the Soledad project optioned from Condor Resources.









Chakana Copper (TSXV:PERU) has announced that it has completed infill drilling on the upper 340m mineralized extent of Breccia Pipe 5 (Bx 5) at the Soledad copper-gold-silver project in central Peru.

All drilling to date has been on the portion of the Soledad project optioned from Condor Resources (TSXV:CN).

As quoted in the press release:

All four holes intersected significant intervals of mineralization. Hole SDH18-084 was drilled to the south from a collar located on the east-central part of the breccia pipe and intersected 103.3m of mineralized breccia from surface with 0.42 percent coppper, 1.36 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, and 46.7 g/t silver. Excluding the oxide zone, primary grades are 0.56 percent copper, 1.07 g/t gold, and 31.4 g/t silver for 72.3m starting at 31m depth. Hole SDH18-086 intersected 140.4m of primary mineralization from 13m with 0.46 percent copper, 1.70 g/t gold, and 23.5 g/t silver.

