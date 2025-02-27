Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Top 11 Countries by Rare Earth Metal Production

Trending Press Releases

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Jindalee Lithium

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Andean Silver

Drilling Continues to Expand Known Mineralisation Ahead of Resource Update

Strong assay results reveal more high-grade shoots; Resource update on track for next month

Andean Silver Limited (ASX: ASL) is pleased to announce more spectacular drilling results which continue to grow the known mineralisation in three key areas at its Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile.
  • Latest drilling has identified new areas of mineralisation at the Coyita North, Pegaso 7 and Cristal discoveries within Cerro Bayo
  • Outstanding results from all three areas, with grades up to 1,457g/t Silver Equivalent
  • Imminent resource update planned for late this quarter will include, for the first time, a host of exceptional results from Andean’s past year of drilling at Cerro Bayo for the first time
  • Three rigs now drilling to grow the resource at Cerro Bayo amid an increasingly favourable supply-demand outlook for silver

Latest assays:

  • Coyita North drilling intercepted the main structure up to 100m below historic drilling; Significant intercept of:
    • 1.5m @ 513g/t AgEq (360g/t Ag & 1.8g/t Au) (6.2g/t AuEq) CBD171
  • Pegaso 7 resource potential continues to expand with multiple high-grade shoots defined within the main structure; Significant intercepts include:
    • 1.9m @ 596g/t AgEq (329g/t Ag & 3.2g/t Au) (7.2g/t AuEq) CBD169;
    • 3.0m @ 456g/t AgEq (56g/t Ag & 4.8g/t Au) (5.5g/t AuEq) CBD176;
    • 1.7m @ 322g/t AgEq (19g/t Ag & 3.7g/t Au (3.9g/t AuEq) CBD176 ; and
    • 0.5m @ 1,306g/t AgEq (1,078g/t Ag & 2.8g/t Au) (15.7g/t AuEq) CBD169
  • At Cristal, drilling and structural mapping has defined an extensive central main shoot over 500m strike enveloped by multiple subsidiary veins; Significant intercepts include:
    • 1.4m @ 1,457g/t AgEq (632g/t Ag & 9.9g/t Au) (17.6g/t AuEq) CBD170;
    • 3.1m @ 206g/t AgEq (138g/t Ag & 0.8g/t Au) (2.5g/t AuEq) CBD175;
    • 1.0m @ 794g/t AgEq (174g/t Ag & 7.5g/t Au) (9.6g/t AuEq) CBD170; and
    • 38m @ 93g/t AgEq (50g/t Ag & 0.5g/t Au) (1.1g/t AuEq) CBD170, including:
      • 1.2m @ 3.5g/t AgEq (176g/t Ag & 1.4g/t Au) (3.5g/t AuEq);
      • 1.1m @ 433g/t AgEq (238g/t Ag & 2.3g/t Au) (5.2g/t AuEq); and
      • 1.6m @ 263g/t AgEq (182g/t Ag & 1g/t Au) (3.2g/t AuEq)
  • Similarities between the broad stockwork zones at Cristal and the historic Taitao open pit show potential for future base load mill sources
Andean Chief Executive Tim Laneyrie said:“Every round of drilling continues to grow the mineralised footprint at Cerro Bayo and there is still so much highly prospective ground we are yet to drill.

“We have generated a wealth of outstanding assays since we started drilling a year ago and these will underpin next month’s resource update.

“To be able to advance from discovery to definition drilling and into a planned maiden resource for both Cristal and Pegaso 7 in such a short period highlights the compelling exploration potential we have at Cerro Bayo.

“Given the amount of drilling we are doing, the open nature of the known mineralisation and the prospective ground we have identified through sampling and mapping, we are very confident about the next 6-12 months at Cerro Bayo”.

Drilling and Exploration Update

The drilling campaign continues to progress at the Laguna Verde Project area with three rigs aimed at expanding and infilling the existing resources at Coyita North (Figure 1) and continuing to define deeper mineralised shoots within the Pegaso 7 discovery.

Figure 1. Coyita North drill platform testing the northern shoot.

Geophysics campaign

As announced on 13 February 2025, the geophysics campaign is currently ~30% complete and has defined extensive new enhanced resistivity corridors within the broader Pampa La Perra and Cerro Bayo trends. The campaign has progressed to the Sinter Hill/Cascada areas (Figure 2) with the aim of defining the mapped veins of Meseta (Figure 3) and Mallines at depth and further along strike as well as the undercover zones below the Sinter Hill.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Andean Silver, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aslsilver investingsilver stocks
The Conversation (0)

MAG Provides Exploration Update and Outlook for Larder and Deer Trail Projects

Confirms Deeper High-Grade Zones on Main Break; New Regional Zones at Larder
Large Expansion of Carissa Zone at Deer Trail Points to Mineral Source

MAG Silver Corp. ("MAG" or "the Company") provides an update on its exploration activities and 2025 outlook for its Larder (Ontario, Canada) and Deer Trail Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") (Utah, U.S.A.) projects, which remain key components of the Company's growth strategy. MAG continues to advance these two district-scale exploration projects which, like Juanicipio, demonstrate the potential to host significant high-grade mineralisation. At both projects, systematic exploration including drill testing achieved the objectives of expanding known zones of mineralisation, making new discoveries and outlining new high-potential drill targets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization at its Bolañitos Operation

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its exploration program at the Bolañitos Mine in Guanajuato State, Mexico. The 20242025 program focused on one key area, drilling the La Luz vein. Surface drilling intersected high-grade gold and silver mineralization and provides opportunities to replace reserves, increase resources and extend mine life.

"For more than 17 years, our exploration success has been integral to the ongoing operations at Bolañitos," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "The latest results highlight our focus on efficient, cost-effective exploration, which continues to extend the mine's life."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Announces Record Free Cash Flow for Q4 2024, FY 2024 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend Payment

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. The full version of the financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Reports Audited Financial Results for 2024, Including Record Revenue, Cash Flow From Operations and Free Cash Flow

  • Company provides 2025 Operating Outlook

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Tabular amounts are in millions of U.S. dollars and thousands of shares, options and warrants, except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars with silver graph going up.

When Will Silver Go Up?

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From February 2024 to February 2025 alone, silver has seen price levels ranging from lows of US$22.42 per ounce to highs of US$34.72 per ounce.

Many investors are highly focused on the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe-haven asset that generally fares well during turmoil, and recent times have been packed with tense geopolitical events, environmental disasters and economic uncertainty. While it's trended up over the last 12 months, silver has struggled to maintain the US$30 level.

Why is silver going up? With the support of looming lower interest rates, lower holding costs for bullion, increased central bank interest in precious metals, and the threat of trade wars under US President Donald Trump, the price of silver is trading at highs not seen in nearly decade. But, can silver go even higher? And when?

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of silver bars with two bars lying on top.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Silver is often compared to gold due to its importance in jewellery and as a safe-haven investment.

However, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles and silverware, as well as medicine and photography. Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver too — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises. This was one of several factors that helped the silver price break through the US$34 per ounce mark in October of this year for the first time since 2012.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Quantum Biopharma Announces Completion of the Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for its Experimental Multiple Sclerosis Drug Lucid-21-302

Sarama Resources Advances Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Related News

lithium investing

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

gold investing

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Advances Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

12m at 22.02g/t from 145m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Precious Metals Investing

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Precious Metals Investing

Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

×