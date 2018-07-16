Atalaya Mining Releases Q2 Operations Update

This quarter’s results show copper production has increased to 10,446 tonnes from 9,058 tonnes reported in Q2 2017.











Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM,TSX:AYM) has announced its operations update for the second quarter of 2018.

According to the company,

Copper production at Proyecto Riotinto (Spain) for Q2 2018 has increased to 10,446 tonnes from 9,058 tonnes reported in Q2 2017, and 9,441 tonnes in Q1 2018, representing an increase of 15 percent and 11 percent respectively. This quarter’s copper production replaces Q1 2018’s as the second highest quarterly production on record. In terms of ore milled, 2.5 million tonnes were processed in the quarter, the highest ever quarterly throughput. Copper head grade was in line with expectations. The increase in copper production during the quarter is mainly attributable to the high volume of ore milled with above-budgeted metallurgical recovery rates, averaging 87.31 percent. Processing throughput was better than expected mainly due to high utilization rates.

The company maintains its previously stated copper production guidance for 2018 of 37,000 – 40,000 tonnes.

Click here to read the full Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM,TSX:AYM) press release.