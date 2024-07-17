- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Avino Boosts Q2 Silver Production, Gold Holds Steady and Copper Slips
Silver production surged as compared to last year's quarterly figures, while gold remains steady and copper production fell lower.
Mexican miner Avino Silver & Gold (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) reported a year-over-year increase in silver production in its second quarter results for 2024.
The company reported a total production of 616,571 silver equivalent ounces from its Avino and La Preciosa mines in Mexico, marking a 5 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. Likewise, silver production saw a 26 percent hike to a figure of 292,946 ounces of silver.
In contrast, copper production was down 10 percent year-over-year, with 1.3 million pounds produced. Gold production remained steady at 1,514 ounces, while mill throughput decreased by 10 percent to 140,934 dry metric tons.
The Avino operations processed 130,983 metric tons of material, from which it produced 262,861 ounces of silver, 1,456 ounces of gold and 1.3 million pounds of copper.
Meanwhile, the company’s La Preciosa mine processed 9,951 metric tons, yielding 30,085 ounces of silver and 58 ounces of gold in comparison.
The quarterly comparison also showed improvements in several areas. The feed grade for silver and gold increased by 42 and 9 percent respectively, along with a slight 4 percent uptick for copper.
Furthermore, recovery rates for silver remained consistent at 87 percent respectively, while the gold and copper recovery rates improved, with gold up by 3 percent to reach the 70 percent mark and copper up 4 percent to 88 percent recovery.
David Wolfin, President and CEO of Avino, noted the positive impact of processing the La Preciosa surface stockpile material as a factor to the significant increase in silver production.
Wolfin also highlighted the anticipation of receiving environmental permits for La Preciosa. “La Preciosa is an integral piece of our 5-year plan and will deliver economic growth and benefit to the local communities in Durango. With the price of silver gaining momentum, we remain focused on delivering organic growth for all stakeholders,” he commented in the report.
Looking ahead, Avino remains on track to meet its full-year production target of 2.5 to 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces.
The company faced some production challenges in the latter part of Q2 due to repairs on a cone crusher. However, a smaller crusher was used to minimize downtime, and full mill capacity is expected to be restored soon.
Avino's Q2 earnings call is scheduled for August 10, 2024, when the company will provide a detailed analysis of its quarterly production and financial performance.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.