How to Invest in Antimony (Updated 2024)
Primarily known for its role as a fire retardant, antimony also has applications in a wide variety of technologies, including munitions, solar panels, wind turbines and various types of batteries.
While the critical minerals narrative revolves largely around battery and energy commodities like lithium, copper and uranium, antimony, a by-product metal, is on the radar of a growing number of countries.
In fact, antimony is included on critical minerals lists in Canada, the US, the EU, the UK and Australia.
Antimony is traditionally used as a fire retardant, an application that accounts for 60 percent of annual demand, as well as in alloys to enhance end products such as munitions and lead-acid batteries. Antimony is also critical to many clean energy technologies like solar panels, wind turbines, energy storage and liquid metal batteries.
Antimony is typically extracted from the sulfide mineral stibnite, with lower grades concentrated by froth flotation and higher grades smelted.
After falling slightly in 2023, the antimony price has risen in 2024 to reach US$15,500 per metric ton in mid-May. The metal's price is up significantly since 2020, when it averaged about US$7,000.
For those looking to invest in antimony as the critical metal sees increased demand, we break down where antimony is currently produced and which assets could bring production online, what antimony is used for and the antimony mining stocks you can invest in below.
Which countries produce the most antimony?
Like rare earths and graphite, most antimony is mined in China. The country's largest antimony mine is the Xikuangshan mine in the Asian nation's Hunan province. The site is one of the world’s largest antimony deposits.
Antimony reserves stand at an estimated 2 million MT globally, with China having the largest at 640,000 MT.
In 2022 and 2023, China accounted for almost half of global antimony supply, producing 40,000 metric tons (MT) of the material in both calendar years. This was a drop from 2020 and 2021, when the country produced 60,000 MT.
“China’s antimony mine production has fallen significantly over the past several years. However, China continued to be the leading global antimony producer in 2023 and accounted for 48 percent of global antimony mine production,” the US Geological Survey's latest Mineral Commodity Summary states.
Tajikistan was the second largest antimony producer in 2023, with output of 21,000 metric tons. Turkey, Burma and Russia were also major producers of antimony, accounting for a combined 14,900 MT in 2023.
“The world’s leading antimony-producing mine was a gold-antimony mine with 23,000-ton per-year capacity in Russia. The mine had significantly reduced antimony production in 2021 through 2023 because gold production was maximized," the USGS notes. "The antimony price in 2023 decreased, and the estimated average price was US$5.60 per pound in the first 11 months of 2023 compared with the annual average price of US$6.18 per pound in 2022."
What is antimony used for?
Despite it being lesser known than many metals, antimony is included on critical minerals lists around the globe due to its importance for a variety of applications, including emerging cleantech and battery applications.
The largest demand driver for antimony is its use in fire retardants, particularly when compounded as antimony trioxide. This compound is extensively utilized as a fire retardant applied to products such as electronics, bedding, clothing, toys and automotive seat covers.
Antimony is also used in alloys with other metals, as it hardens and strengthens them. Some of the end use segments in which it is used in alloy formulations include lead-acid batteries, bearings and soldering materials.
One of the most significant segments for the metal is its many military applications. Antimony alloys are used in munitions, enhancing lead-based ammunition and explosives by increasing their strength and hardness. This improves accuracy and effectiveness in bullets and shells.
Aside from that, antimony is used in liquid metal batteries, which are gaining prominence in the energy storage sector. Also called molten salt batteries, they use molten salt as an electrolyte and have liquid metal electrodes. Liquid metal batteries operate at high temperatures and offer high energy density and a long cycle life, making them promising for grid-scale energy storage. When used as an alloy material, antimony enhances molten salt batteries by improving their durability, stability and performance.
US-based energy storage firm Ambri is utilizing antimony electrodes in its long-duration energy storage technology. In 2021, Ambri secured US$144 million to advance its daily cycling, long-duration energy storage technology and establish a domestic manufacturing facility. Led by investors such as Reliance New Energy Solar and Paulson & Co., the funding round included contributions from major shareholder and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) founder Bill Gates.
During the same period, Ambri penned an agreement with Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) to supply antimony produced from its Stibnite gold project for Ambri’s energy storge technology.
“As one of the largest economic reserves of antimony not controlled by China, the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho will provide the US its only mined source of antimony and could satisfy about 35 percent of US antimony demand in the first six years of production and fulfill long-term US defense needs,” Perpetua’s website notes.
Could high gold prices affect future antimony supply?
As mentioned, antimony is a by-product asset mined in conjunction with gold, silver and copper.
While higher antimony prices have made recovery attractive, gold’s ascent to record highs in 2024 could impede future antimony supply. As an unnamed source told Fastmarkets that during times when gold prices were high, mining companies with both gold and gold-antimony mines were more likely to focus on the non-antimony mines. However, during times of lower gold prices, they would likely focus on their gold-antimony mines so they could make a profit from selling the antimony byproduct.
Short-term supply of the metal will likely be insulated by current production guidances; however, if the gold price remains at elevated levels, antimony supply could be impacted, the source said.
Future supply could also be fortified by increased production attributed to companies such as Perpetua Resources and Siren Gold (ASX:SNG).
Siren Gold is exploring and developing several projects in New Zealand’s Reefton Goldfield. According to Siren’s CEO Victor Rajasooriarto, the Reefton area could hold as much as 5 percent of global antimony reserves. In late April, the company submitted a fast track application for its Reefton gold-antimony project to the New Zealand government, which recently opened a new process to expedite the construction of nationally significant projects.
In North America, US-based Perpetua Resources has been awarded funding totaling US$59.4 million under the Defense Production Act, with US$34.6 million of it coming during Q1 2024. The company said the funding would help advance the project towards construction readiness.
In April, Perpetua received an “indication of potential financing” for up to US$1.8 billion from the Export-Import Bank of the United States to support the development of the Stibnite gold-antimony project as part of the Make More In America initiative. The financing would have a 15 year repayment window.
How to invest in antimony?
Without a physical metals market, antimony investors must place their bets on antimony mining stocks.
In addition to the previously discussed Siren Gold and Perpetua Resources, investors can also gain exposure to antimony with these mining stocks, which cover the full life cycle of antimony production.
- Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND) operates the Costerfield gold and antimony mine in Australia, which it acquired in 2009. During Q1 2024, Mandalay produced 404 metric tons of antimony.
- United States Antimony (USAC) (NYSE:UAMY) processes antimony ore to produce antimony oxide, antimony metal and antimony trisulfide, which it sells in North America. According to its website, “USAC operates the only significant antimony smelter in the United States.” The company processes antimony from its mines in Mexico as well as third party material.
- Molten Metals (CSE:MOLT) is developing its West Gore antimony project in Nova Scotia, Canada. A portion of the West Gore license houses the past-producing West Gore antimony-gold mine, which operated in the 1920s. Aside from mining new supply, Molten Metals plans to capitalize on waste rock dumps at West Gore, which are believed to contain up to 570 metric tons of antimony and 2,500 ounces of gold.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2013.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Siren Gold is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
