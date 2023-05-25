Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Investor Education: Minor Metals Explained with Expert Lara Smith
Lara Smith of Core Consultants shared advice for investors on understanding minor metals like antimony and tin. She also spoke about supply chain security and the importance of funding early stage companies.
Minor metals can be mystifying for investors. While many of them have important industrial and high-tech applications, information on prices, supply and demand can be scarce, making it difficult to jump in.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lara Smith, founder of Core Consultants, shared advice on how to understand these smaller-scale markets, emphasizing that it's doable for those who are willing to put in some work.
"Once you start to look at one minor metal, you can know about the rest — you start to learn what goes together," she said, noting that her background in chemistry has helped her understand many lesser-known metals. "All these commodities, all these metal markets have very few drivers, so if you can identify the top driver then you know which direction it's going to go."
Smith is also CEO of Molten Metals, an exploration company focused on antimony and tin, and she discussed those metals in detail, sharing what Molten Metals has planned this year at its projects in Slovakia and Canada.
Aside from that, she spoke about supply chain security, saying that governments need to do more to build them out.
For one thing, they generally don't get in early enough — Smith noted that many sources of funding require a NI 43-101 resource estimate, but to get to that point a company will already have had to spend a decent amount of money.
"That leaves opportunity for a higher-risk investor — China — to come along and give you that money to get your NI 43-101, or to get some kind of knowledge around the resource. What do they want in return? They want offtake," she explained during the interview. "So suddenly you look around, and you've got your best deposits, which you didn't know were your best deposits, (and they) are not owned by who you want them to be. And that becomes a problem."
In her view, the mining industry has a lot to learn from the tech industry, where funders often come forward in pre-seed financing rounds. That would be the equivalent of investing in a junior miner prior to the release of a NI 43-101 report.
Watch the interview above for more of Smith's thoughts on minor metals.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1950.62
|+10.29
|Silver
|23.03
|+0.33
|Copper
|3.64
|+0.06
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|72.00
|+0.17
|Heating Oil
|2.34
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.29
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Resource Investing News Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.