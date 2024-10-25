Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Increases Antimony and Gold Potential with Permit Over NZ’s Largest Antimony Mine

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has applied for an exploration permit over the historic Endeavour Antimony mine, located in Marlborough, 120kms east of Sams Creek.

Highlights

  • The Endeavour mine was historically New Zealand’s largest antimony producer.
  • Around 3,000t of stibnite ore (antimony) was recovered from the Endeavour mine and direct shipped to England in the late 19th Century.
  • Stibnite ore was mined along strike for 1,200m and a vertical extent of 400m.
  • The antimony mineralisation mined contained approximately 2g/t Au but the gold was not recovered.
  • The Endeavour antimony mine is part of a larger shear zone that extends for at least 5-6kms and includes at least two other antimony occurrences.
  • The mineralisation and structure at the Endeavour mine look very similar to the Auld Creek mineralisation in Reefton.
  • Siren is particularly encouraged by the 400m vertical extent exposed in the old mine workings at Endeavour.
  • By comparison, only a 150m vertical extent has been tested by drilling at Auld Creek, which contains an inferred mineral resource estimate of 105koz at 3.9g/t Au and 14,500t at 1.7% antimony.
  • Metallurgical testwork was completed on Endeavour antimony samples (average 18.7% antimony) in 1977. A stibnite concentrate grading 63% antimony and an overall recovery of 90% was obtainable in a two-stage flotation process.

Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:

“We are quite thrilled to have applied for the exploration permit over the historic Endeavour Antimony mine. Our geological team has been scouting for Antimony projects to build scale to our existing Antimony / Gold projects and a successful application would be a welcome addition to the portfolio. Antimony is one of the few elements classified as a 'critical' or 'strategic' mineral by countries including the United States, China, Australia, Russia, the European Union, and more recently New Zealand, underscoring its special geopolitical value. The price of Antimony currently trading at US$25,000/t, supply forecast to drop due to lower grade / old mines coming to an end and the recent decision by China to stop exporting Antimony to other countries, all point to a very positive environment for Siren to explore and grow the Antimony and Gold business in New Zealand”.

Queen Charlotte Exploration Permit Application

Sams Creek Gold Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Siren, has applied for the Queen Charlotte exploration permit that contains the historic Endeavour antimony mine (Figure 1). In 1873 mineralisation containing 60% antimony was discovered in a landslide near the saddle between Endeavour Inlet and Port Gore within a line of mineralisation running from Titirangi Bay through the Endeavour Inlet to Resolution Bay. This mine was the largest antimony mine in New Zealand, producing over 3,000t of stibnite (antimony) ore that was direct shipped to England between 1870 and 1890 (Figures 1 and 2). The high-grade ore was sorted by hand and exported untreated, while the lower grade ore was for a period treated at a smelter adjacent to the mine (MacDonnell 1993).

The historic workings penetrated less than 100m deep into a mineralised system that is 1-2kms long and has a surface exposure extending more than 400m vertically. In addition to the antimony, this mineralised system contains significant gold, but it was not recovered.

Figure 1. Antimony Mine, Endeavour Inlet. Nelson Provincial Museum, Tyree Studio Collection: 181917.

Figure 2. Stibnite Sheds, Endeavour Inlet. Nelson Provincial Museum, Tyree Studio Collection: 179109.

Detailed records and mapping of the Endeavour Inlet mineralised system are very sparse and fragmented. A comprehensive overview of this mineralised system was largely developed by geologist Franco Pirajno (Pirajno 1979) and is the basis for the current understanding of the system. He proposed that there may be three parallel major shear zones that strike NNW-SSE, one of which passes through the Endeavour Inlet mineralised zone (Figure 3).

The known part of the Endeavour mineralised zone is about 1,200m long (Figure 4). The Endeavor mineralisation may connect with the East Endeavour Inlet and the Resolution Bay mineralisation along strike to the SE which would increase the strike length to 5-6kms (Figure 3). The known vertical extent of the Endeavour mine exceeds 400m, but the total vertical extent could be significantly greater (Figure 5).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX: POS) (Poseidon) have entered into a scheme implementation deed (Scheme Implementation Deed) pursuant to which they have agreed to a merger to be conducted by way of Schemes of Arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Poseidon (Poseidon Shares) and 100% of the unlisted Poseidon options under the code POSAAB, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) and Poseidon Nickel Limited (ASX:POS) have entered into a scheme implementation deed pursuant to which they have agreed to a merger to be conducted by way of Schemes of Arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Poseidon (Poseidon Shares) and 100% of the unlisted Poseidon options under the code POSAAB, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions.

In addition, Horizon has received firm commitments for a placement to raise $14 million to support the expanded business.

HIGHLIGHTS

Logical consolidation of complementary assets in the Western Australian Goldfields

- The proposed transaction will consolidate Horizon's large gold resource and Poseidon's Black Swan processing infrastructure in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie districts.

- The combination provides a pathway for sustainable, long-term gold production and cashflow as an independent mid-cap producer.

Substantial resource base and regional tenure

- Combined JORC Mineral Resources of ~1.8Moz gold at an average grade of 1.84g/t Au and 422,700t nickel at an average grade of 1% Ni.

- Combined tenure of 1,309km2 in an attractive geological position in the WA Goldfields.

- A strong pipeline of production sources, Mineral Resource growth opportunities, advanced brownfield exploration targets and greenfield exploration opportunities.


Aligned strategy of using Poseidon's Black Swan infrastructure to fast-track gold production

- Refurbishment of the front end of the Black Swan processing plant and conversion of the back end to facilitate gold production presents a significantly faster, lower capital pathway to gold production compared to building a new gold processing plant in the region.

- Horizon's 465koz Burbanks and 428koz Boorara gold deposits form the cornerstone assets in a project pipeline aiming to deliver a 5-year mine plan to fill the Black Swan processing plant.

To view the Merger Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/DPBJR05Q

- Conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to a gold plant with throughput optionality will unlock latent value in Horizon's portfolio and open up the region for toll milling and further consolidation.

Shared focus and ambition to become the next mid-tier gold producer

- Horizon aims to become a sustainable, 100kozpa standalone producer following the merger and conversion & recommissioning of the Black Swan processing plant.

Strategically positioned and permitted infrastructure

- In addition to the combined entity's Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie gold assets, Lake Johnston and Windarra present highly strategic assets that have the ability to deliver further shareholder value.

- Situated in the southern Goldfields, the permitted Lake Johnston 1.5Mtpa processing plant and associated infrastructure presents an opportunity to develop a lithium processing hub in this emerging lithium province.

- Located in Laverton, Windarra's water resource and gold tailings present highly strategic assets

Potential for re-rating based on enhanced scale and market relevance

- Enhanced trading liquidity and scale to drive increased market relevance, grow investor appeal and improved access to capital.

- Lower combined corporate overheads to enable greater focus on asset investment.

OVERVIEW

Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme Implementation Deed:

- each Poseidon shareholder will receive 0.1156 Horizon shares for every 1 Poseidon Share held (the Share Scheme);

- each holder of Poseidon options (other than a POS Incentive Option - see below) (Poseidon Options) will receive 0.1156 new Horizon options for every 1 Poseidon Option held (the Option Scheme and, together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes); and

- Poseidon, Horizon and each holder of POS Incentive Options will enter into a deed under which all of the relevant POS Incentive Options will be cancelled (or transferred to Horizon or its nominee) for cash consideration, with effect from the Implementation Date and conditional on the Scheme becoming effective (POS Incentive Option Deed). The POS Incentive Options are not subject to the Option Scheme.

The exchange ratio under the Share Scheme was based on a 40% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $0.0042 per Poseidon share for the period up to 22 October 2024 that is $0.006. Based on the last trading price of Poseidon shares as at 22 October 2024, which was $0.006 and represents a 0% premium to the last traded price.

Following implementation of the Schemes, Horizon shareholders will own 69.8% of the Combined Group (defined below) while Poseidon shareholders will own the remaining 30.2%.

The Schemes are unanimously recommended by the POS Independent Board. Each member of the POS Independent Board intends to vote all Poseidon Shares they control in favour of the Share Scheme and all Poseidon Options they control in favour of the Option Scheme, subject to no Superior Proposal emerging and the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Schemes are in the best interests of Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options, respectively.

Under the proposed transaction the combined group will have a global JORC Mineral Resource of ~1.8Moz of gold and ~422.7kt of nickel, as well as 1,309km2 of attractive exploration tenure and two strategically located processing facilities in Black Swan and Lake Johnston.

The Black Swan processing plant has a 2.2Mtpa nickel sulphide concentrator and associated infrastructure and is ideally located as a central processing hub for Horizon's gold projects as well as for regional toll treatment opportunities. The Black Swan concentrator will also unlock value for Horizon's high-grade Nimbus silver, zinc and gold project which contains 20.2Moz of silver, 78koz gold and 104kt of zinc.

The proposed transaction brings together complementary assets. A Feasibility Study on the refurbishment and conversion of the Black Swan processing plant to gold production from Horizon's large baseload and satellite gold deposits will be undertaken. The Feasibility Study is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025 with first gold production from Black Swan currently targeted for mid-2026.

The conversion of the Black Swan processing plant for gold processing would utilise the existing crushing and grinding circuit and likely involve the addition of a carbon in leach (CIL) circuit, elution plant and gold room. The Black Swan plant is currently on care and maintenance and will require some refurbishment. Horizon's Feasibility Study will provide an up-to-date estimate of the cost of completing this work.

The combined group of Horizon and Poseidon (the Combined Group) will be pursuing its growth strategy from a position of greater market scale, underpinned by an estimated pro-forma cash and listed investments balance of ~$19 million (inclusive of the Placement) and lower consolidated cost base. Following implementation of the Schemes, Poseidon will be delisted from the ASX and become a subsidiary of Horizon, and the Combined Group will continue to trade as Horizon Minerals Ltd under the ticker (ASX:HRZ).

Completion of the Schemes is targeted for late January / early February 2025. The Schemes remain subject to various customary closing conditions, including the approval of Poseidon shareholders, holders of Poseidon Options, and the Court, which are summarised below.

Commenting on the proposed merger, Horizon Managing Director Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We believe this proposed merger represents a unique opportunity to unlock the value of our significant gold resource in the WA Goldfields and leverage strategically located processing infrastructure.

This really is a logical consolidation of complementary assets, delivering a near term and cost-effective processing pathway and creates greater potential for both sets of shareholders to create value from the cashflow generation potential of a long project pipeline and wholly owned processing infrastructure.

Outside gold, the merged nickel and silver assets enhances the respective asset values of both parties and retains full exposure for the combined shareholder group to crystalise value in any future sustained price upturn for these commodities."

Poseidon Nickel CEO Mr Brendan Shalders commented:

"The Schemes announced today are a pivotal step towards establishing a significant gold business and provides Poseidon shareholders and holders of Poseidon Options with an exciting opportunity to become part of an emerging gold producer at a time when the gold price is at all-time highs.

"There is strong alignment between Poseidon's strategy and that of Horizon, which is one of the core pillars underpinning this regional consolidation. Together we have greater capability to deliver on longer term cashflow generation from cornerstone operations fitting for an emerging mid-tier gold producer."

To view the Merger Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/62XHIX4J



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Responds to Mali Government's Claims of Breaching Its Commitments

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) denies the allegations made by the Malian Ministry of Mines and the Finance Ministry that it had not honored its commitments made under an agreement designed to achieve a more equitable distribution of mineral resource exploitation to the benefit of all stakeholders.

As announced by Barrick on September 30, the company and the government agreed on a negotiation framework to achieve a global resolution of their disputes. Since that date, Barrick has been actively engaged with the government in pursuit of such a settlement, the terms of which will be set out in a memorandum of agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Montage Gold's Koné Gold Project

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI") has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage") in respect to its Koné Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire (the "Project" or "Koné").

"With essential permits in place coupled with its impressive scale, we believe the Koné Project stands out as one of the premier gold assets in Africa , and we are excited to partner with Montage to deliver a full financing package for its development," said Randy Smallwood , President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Supported by strong shareholder backing from the Lundin Group and Zijin Mining, the Koné Project is expected to significantly boost Wheaton's near-term annual gold production and further strengthen our peer-leading growth trajectory. We look forward to collaborating with Montage's outstanding team, whose extensive experience in West Africa has driven remarkable progress in de-risking the project and advancing it towards construction."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Brightstar Resources Limited (‘BTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 28 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - High-Grade Iron Intercepted in Early Drilling at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX: TEM) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Yalgoo Project. The Company has received assay results from the first of the recently drilled holes at the Remorse Target which shows intercepts of high-grade iron. RC hole WARDH0160 has returned a 32m down-hole intersection of magnetite-hosted iron, grading up to 39.34% Fe. The promising iron grades were intersected whilst drilling the Remorse copper-zinc soil anomaly target and represent a significant opportunity for further iron-focussed exploration in addition to base and precious metals. Multiple untested zones exhibiting such magnetite mineralisation apparently exist, each being 7 km in strike length. Further results are expected in coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less

