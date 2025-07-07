Empire Metals Limited Announces Completion of MRE Drilling Campaign

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held May 6 th -8th are now available for online viewing.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 07, 2025
Completion of Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource EstimateEmpire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its largest drilling campaign to date at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme focussed on high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect and is designed to underpin the Company's maiden JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').
Highlights
- 180 drill holes completed at the Thomas prospect, comprising:
- 140 Air Core ('AC') drill holes for a total of 6,360 metres;
- 40 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drill holes for a total of 3,776 metres;
- Total metres drilled: 10,136
- Drilling was conducted on a systematic 400m by 200m grid covering over 1,352 hectares and was designed to support the initial MRE as well as providing key data for economic evaluation studies.
- The Thomas Prospect was selected as the basis for the maiden MRE due to the extensive, thick and high-grade titanium mineralisation hosted within the broad, in-situ weathered zone.
- This campaign marks a major milestone in the development of Pitfield, laying the foundation for a globally significant MRE and enabling the identification of near-surface, high grade zones to support the development of mine planning and ore scheduling as part of upcoming economic evaluation studies.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "We are very pleased to have completed this important drilling campaign on time, on budget and without safety incident. With drilling now complete, our focus turns to resource modelling and progressing Pitfield towards its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, which is a key milestone as we look to bring this globally significant titanium project to commercialisation, maintaining the ambitious development schedule we have delivered over the past two years."
MRE Drilling Programme
With the completion of the current drill campaign, the largest undertaken by the Company to date, total drilling at Pitfield has now surpassed 32,000m across 382 holes, providing a robust foundation for geological modelling, resource definition (refer Figure 1) and initial economic evaluation work.
Since commencing the maiden drilling campaign at Pitfield on 27 March 2023 Empire has completed 382 drill holes for a total 32,265 metres comprising:
- 17 Diamond drill holes for 2,704 m
- 140 RC drill holes for 18,764 m
- 225 AC drill holes for 10,797 m.
Figure 1. Grey-scale magnetics overlain by airborne gravity data showing RC, AC and diamond drillhole collar locations and JORC Exploration Target areas.
May-June 2025 Campaign
The location and spacing of the current RC and AC drillholes were designed, with the input of mineral resource consultants Snowden-Optiro, to provide the necessary drill assay data density to allow the preparation of an MRE at the Thomas Prospect.
The completed drill campaign consisted of 140 AC drillholes, on a 400 x 200m drillhole-spaced grid with an average forecast depth of 45.4m, for a total of 6,360 metres, and 40 RC drillholes within the AC drilling grid, to an average depth of 94.4m, for a total of 3,776 metres. The overall drillhole grid extends 5.2km by 2.6km and totals an area of 1,352 hectares (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. RC and AC drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.
During the campaign all drill holes were subsampled on a 2m interval, resulting in over 5,000 drill samples being collected, logged by our on-site team of geologists and then prepared for shipment to Intertek's Perth based analytical laboratory. As of the end of June all drill hole and QA/QC samples have been delivered to Intertek for geochemical analysis and assaying.
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
Click here to connect with Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) to receive an Investor Presentation
EPMLF
Sign up to get your FREE
Empire Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
08 May
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Board and Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Carrie Pritchard – Environmental Manager
Carrie brings over 20 years of international experience in environmental management, project development, regulatory approvals, and impact assessment. Her expertise spans mine closure and reclamation, stakeholder engagement, and the remediation of contaminated sites. She has led projects across Australia (Western Australia and Victoria) and New Zealand and has also contributed to initiatives in Malawi and Greenland.
David Parker – Commercial Manager
David Parker brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles as director and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies, providing strategic leadership and commercial oversight across diverse corporate environments.
Keep reading...Show less
Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.
12 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise
Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or "the Company") (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 70,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.06 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £4,200. The Company has also received notification from Shard Capital Stockbrokers, Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 689,988 new ordinary shares of no-par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.105 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £72,448.74.
Application for Admission
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 18 June 2025.
Following Admission of the new shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 690,393,221 ordinary shares of no-par value. 690,393,221 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
09 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achieved
Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the results from its most recent titanium dioxide ("TiO2") product development testwork programme, carried out on mineral flotation concentrates produced from the in-situ mineralised weathered cap that extends across the giant Pitfield Project ('Pitfield'), located in Western Australia.
Highlights
- A very high-purity TiO2 product, assaying at 99.25% TiO2 has been achieved through conventional beneficiation, leaching and refining processes.
- The TiO2 product contains non-detectable, or extremely low levels of deleterious impurities and is expected to be suitable for high-quality titanium sponge metal or high-grade titanium dioxide pigment production.
- Bulk samples collected from the weathered cap (announced 17 February 2025) have been delivered to the metallurgical laboratory and these will be utilised to produce multiple, finished product samples for marketing purposes.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "We have achieved an extraordinary outcome from our most recent product development testwork, which has delivered an exceptional high-grade, high-purity TiO2 product that should be ideal for either titanium sponge metal or high-quality TiO2 pigment production.
"It is remarkable that our technical team has so rapidly produced a high-purity TiO₂ product. We believe this not only highlights the effectiveness of our processing approach but also underscores the potential value of our product. Metallurgical testing and process optimisation continues, and with the availability of the 70 tonnes of bulk sample collected in February we will now be able to significantly scale up the testwork and produce a variety of final product samples to share with prospective downstream end-users."
Product Development Testwork
An acid bake-water leach process using sulphuric acid was applied, with parameters similar to that tested during the initial product development test programme (announced 10 March 2025). The TiO2 product purification and product finishing stages were tested at ALS Metallurgy laboratories, located in Perth, Western Australia. All assays were conducted at ALS Metallurgy by their in-house metallurgy-specific assay lab.
The most recent product development metallurgical test work was undertaken on flotation concentrates recovered from the near surface, highly weathered in-situ saprolitic zone. Diamond drill core collected from two holes, DD24TOM004 and DD24TOM005, formed the feed composite (refer Figure 1). The composite sample was passed through a wet scrubber to break up the clays and attrition the ore prior to desliming the resulting slurry over a 38µm screen. The coarse material was fed to a gravity test circuit and the finer fraction (-38µm) was processed via froth flotation. The rougher (first stage) flotation concentrate generated from multiple, repetitive flotation tests were then blended to form the feedstock for a subsequent acid leach stage (refer Figure 2).
Two subsamples of flotation concentrate were leached under the following different conditions:
1. Direct acid bake followed by hot water leach
2. Dilute acid pre-leach followed by direct acid bake and hot water leach.
For both tests iron filings were added to the hot water wash phase to reduce the iron in the ferric (Fe3+) state to the ferrous (Fe2+) state, thus removing the iron from the solution. In this acid leach stage the titanium is recovered from the mineral concentrates into the liquor as titanyl sulphate (TiSO4) and the residue solids and liquor are then separated after the water leach step, using filtration, with the liquor moving forward for purification and product finishing testwork.
The next step in the purification process is the hydrolysis stage, which involves the heating of the liquor, thus breaking down the titanyl sulphate and resulting in the production of hydrated TiO2 and the recovery of H2SO4. This step was carried out in two stages without seed TiO2 material, an improvement from previous work. The solution was heated to 106 degrees C and held at temperature whilst being stirred for 2 hours. The resulting slurry was then centrifuged to separate the liquor from the precipitated solids. Finally, as part of the product finishing stage, the hydrated TiO2 was separated from the liquor using a centrifuge, and the solids were then calcined to remove water and produce a high-purity TiO2 compound (see figure 3).
The final chemical analysis of the TiO2 product indicates a very high purity of 99.25% TiO2 by mass with non-detectable or extremely low amounts of deleterious impurities (see table 1).
Figure 1. Saprolite composite sample before scrubbing/attritioning.
Figure 2. Flotation test on the saprolite composite slimes fraction
Table 1. Finished Product Analysis
Product Analysis (XRF)
% by mass
TiO2
99.25
Al
0.16
Ca
0.01
Fe
0.09
La
<0.01
Nd
0.01
Pb
0.004
P
0.23
Si
0.03
Th
<0.001
U
<0.001
V
0.01
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 4).
Figure 4. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services.
Competent Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
The technical information in this report that relates to the geology and exploration of the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr. Faragher is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell
Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl
Tel: 020 3470 0470
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath
Tel: 020 7186 9950
St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page
Tel: 020 7236 1177
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
02 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden MRE
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company,is pleased to announce the commencement of a major drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme will target high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, with the objective of delivering a maiden JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').
Highlights
- A total of 164 drill holes planned:
- 124 Air Core ('AC') drillholes for approximately 6,700 metres, and
- 40 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drillholes for approximately 4,000 metres,
- totalling 10,700 metres of drilling.
- The Thomas Prospect was selected for the maiden MRE due to the extensive, thick and high-grade titanium mineralisation hosted within the broad, in-situ weathered zone.
- This programme, the largest at Pitfield to date, will cover over 11 square kilometres and aims to deliver a globally significant MRE.
- Notable intercepts within the in-situ weathered cap from previous drilling at Thomas include:
- 51m @ 7.88% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM039)
- 57m @ 7.48% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM040)
- 52m @ 7.43% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM042)
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"We are pleased to commence this important drilling campaign at Pitfield, focused on delivering our maiden MRE from the Thomas Prospect.The Thomas Prospect contains broad, continuous, high-grade zones of high-purity titanium dioxide mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap: confirmed by assay results from the February 2025 AC drill campaign, averaging 6.20% TiO₂ over an average depth of 54m (announced 28 April 2025).
"This fully funded campaign, scheduled to run over the next four to five weeks, is the largest undertaken to date at Pitfield. With 164 holes planned over an 11 square kilometre area and to an average depth of 65 metres, this work is designed to deliver a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate."
MRE Drilling Programme
The location and spacing of the planned AC drillholes have been designed, with the input of mineral resource consultants Snowden-Optiro, to provide the necessary drill assay data density to allow the preparation of an MRE at the Thomas Prospect. The programme consists of 124 AC drillholes, on a 400 x 200m drillhole-spaced grid with an average forecast depth of 54.1m, for a total of 6,700 metres, and 40 RC drillholes within the AC drilling grid, to a depth of 100m, for a total of 4,000 metres. The overall drillhole grid extends 5.2km by 2.2km and totals an area of 11.4 sq km (refer Figure 1).
The drilling is targeting the near surface, highly weathered zones within the Thomas Prospect; drilling has now commenced and will run over several weeks, with laboratory analysis scheduled for completion in August.
Figure 1. Planned Air Core drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.
The near-surface, in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect contains a high percentage of the key titanium bearing minerals, primarily anatase and rutile. The drilling targets areas were selected on the basis of three key parameters: high-purity TiO2 mineral assemblage, high average TiO2 grades and significant depth of weathering (refer Table 1).
The AC and RC drillholes will be geologically logged and sub-sampled on 2m intervals and geochemically analysed; this data will provide the basis for geological modelling and for the development of the MRE at the Thomas Prospect.
Air core drilling has previously been utilised at Pitfield to drill-test the weathered cap and collect bulk metallurgical samples (announced 28 April 2025). It is a cost-effective and efficient drilling method that is commonly used for shallow exploration projects and the success of the previous campaign confirmed its suitability for the preparation of the MRE.
Table 1: Weathered Zone drill intercepts from the Thomas Prospect (previously released results) including high-grade intervals to be followed up by MRE drilling
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
EOH (m)
Weathered Interval (m)
Grade TiO2 (%)
RC24TOM021
373699
6724326
4
76
154
72
6.75
including
4
58
54
6.90
including
4
12
8
9.03
including
8
10
2
9.98
RC24TOM022
373329
6724796
0
54
154
54
7.02
including
4
12
8
8.54
RC24TOM023
373639
6724978
0
58
154
58
5.68
including
6
20
14
6.09
DD24TOM006
373947
6724741
0
46.5
70.5
46.5
5.94
including
4.5
45
40.5
6.10
including
10.5
22.5
12
6.95
AC25TOM021
373250
6724746
0
49
49
49
7.49
including
20
26
6
10.71
AC25TOM036
373358
6725089
2
54
54
52
7.21
AC25TOM039
373506
6724612
0
51
51
51
7.88
AC25TOM040
373599
6724639
0
57
57
57
7.48
including
6
22
16
10.00
AC25TOM041
373572
6724737
0
54
54
54
7.19
including
4
18
14
10.06
including
4
12
8
11.67
AC25TOM042
373546
6724823
0
52
52
52
7.43
including
4
16
12
10.17
including
4
12
8
11.32
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheat belt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. Pitfield Project Location showing the Mid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell
Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl
Tel: 020 3470 0470
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath
Tel: 020 7186 9950
St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page
Tel: 020 7236 1177
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
22 May
Empire Metals Limited Announces £4.5m Subscription by Institutional Investors
£4.5 million Subscription by Institutional Investors, Advancing Development of the Pitfield Titanium Project
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has raised £4.5 million by way of a subscription of 47,368,423 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at 9.5p (the 'Subscription Shares') to existing and new institutional shareholders (the 'Subscription').
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"I am pleased to confirm the successful completion of this Subscription, which has increased participation from our institutional shareholders in Asia andAustralia. The Subscription was led by Asian Investment Management Services Ltd, an existing shareholder.
"The continued support from institutional investors highlights the scale and quality of the titanium discovery at Pitfield, and the opportunities that it brings. The additional funds strengthen our balance sheet, increasing our cash position to £7.1 million, and will be deployed to expand the planned drilling programme with the objective of establishing a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE'); progress the bulk metallurgical testwork so as to deliver high-purity TiO2 product samples to end users; and bring forward the commencement of economic studies.
"With momentum building in 2025, Empire is in a strong position to advance Pitfield and capitalise on the global focus on critical minerals such as titanium."
Use of Funds
The proceeds of the Subscription, together with existing cash reserves of £2.6 million, will be primarily used to:
- Expand the Pitfield titanium mineral resource development drilling programme to define a globally significant MRE;
- Appoint additional metallurgical and engineering personnel to accelerate the development of the process flowsheet;
- Upscale the bulk metallurgical testwork to provide high-purity TiO2 product samples to potential end users; and
- Accelerate the commencement of mining studies, well ahead of schedule.
Laboratory testwork results to date have been encouraging and the use of conventional processing techniques has increased management's confidence that the process flowsheet can deliver high-value commercial end products. Development focus now has turned to optimising the various processing steps and commencing mine option studies. Proceeds from this equity placement fully fund the Company through these important, project development workstreams.
Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights
The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 30 May 2025. As a result of the issue of the Subscription Shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 689,633,233 ordinary shares of no-par value.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
09 May
Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 13th.
May 6th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Northern Superior Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: NSUPF | TSXV: SUP)
|Luca Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
|Castille Resources Limited
|(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST)
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN)
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|Ucore Rare Metals, Inc.
|(OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)
|Kootenay Silver Inc.
|(OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
|Camino Minerals Corp.
|(Pink: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|Callinex Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX)
May 7th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|(OTCQX: CNIKF| TSXV: CNC)
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
|Empire Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: EPMLF | AIM: EEE)
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Horizon Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK )
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|DynaResource, Inc.
|(OTCQX: DYNR)
May 8 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|Ecora Resources PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR)
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
5h
Nobel Resources Announces Additional Results at the Cuprita Project, Atacama Region, Chile
Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX – V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration at the Cuprita Project (the “Project” or “Cuprita”) in Atacama Region, Chile. Following the recent identification by Nobel geologists of a leach cap with characteristics strongly associated with porphyry copper-(gold) deposits in the region at Cuprita, including associated highly anomalous copper in soils and bedrock, the Company has additionally confirmed:
- the existence of an IP chargeability and resistivity anomaly typical of porphyry copper deposits in the region; and
- the presence of highly anomalous copper chip samples from outcrops associated with the leach cap.
The geological features being identified by Nobel field work at Cuprita demonstrates the Project is highly prospective.
According to Vern Arseneau, COO of Nobel, “After only a few short weeks in the field, Nobel Geologists have identified key characteristics of a shallow mineralized porphyry system at Cuprita. The leach cap, IP anomaly, significant copper bearing rock chips and the copper in soil anomaly are all located adjacent to a ground magnetic low. These traits are situated near the intersection of a major north-northeast striking fault structure with numerous northwest striking quartz veins with copper oxides. Intersecting major faults is a common, if not essential, structural control for the emplacement of copper-gold porphyries in the region (Figure 3). This is essentially the complete suite of important indicators used when identifying productive porphyry copper systems, combined with a leach cap in one of the most important porphyry copper belts globally indicate excellent potential for a mineralized porphyry deposit at the Cuprita project.”
The IP survey was carried out by Argali Geophysical SA during November 2018 and consisted of three E-W lines across the area of the recently identified leach cap. Survey parameters were 100m spaced dipoles with an estimated depth penetration of 700m at N=27. The top of the IP anomaly, based on this data, is estimated to be approximately 200meters below surface. (Figure 3; line 7055700N). All three lines exhibit a similar chargeability/resistivity response and the anomaly remains open to the North and South.
The chargeability anomalies from 7 to 9 mV/V are in line with many of the porphyry copper deposits near Inca de Oro which are notoriously low in pyrite and therefore in chargeability. Chargeability of less than 10 mV/V has been observed at many deposits local to Cuprita. Similarly, field observations by Nobel geologists have also confirmed the general lack of pyrite in altered rocks at Cuprita.
Rock chip sampling of mineralized structures associated with the leach cap, anomalous soil samples and the ground magnetic anomalies returned highly anomalous copper values ranging from 0.25 to 3.46% Cu. Many of the rock samples contain remnant copper sulfides, such as Chalcocite, Chalcopyrite and locally Bornite (Figure 1). Additionally, a sample taken 500m to the northeast, where QZ vein stockwork with disseminated chrysocolla outcrops with a grade of 2.06% Cu (Figure 2) signifying the potential for a large extensive system.
Figure 1: Rock sample with Chalcopyrite and Bornite grading 1.36% copper associated with the leach cap.
Figure 2: Sample of copper-rich stockwork of quartz and chrysocolla grading 2.06% copper from 500 meters northeast of previous sample.
According to Larry Guy, CEO, “Nobel geologists believe that this newly identified geological / geochemical evidence along with the geophysical compilation points to potential for a large mineralized porphyry at shallow depth covering the area between the anomalous soil results to the South and extending more than 2 kilometers North to the previously reported ground magnetic lows. (Figures 3 and 4; map and cross section and Figure 5 conceptual geological model).
Geologically, Cuprita is part of the Metallogenic Paleocene Porphyry Copper Belt that hosts several major porphyry copper deposits, such as El Salvador, Cerro Colorado, Spence, Sierra Gorda, Fortuna, as well as several gold deposits. Recent field work at Cuprita has focused the targeting for forthcoming drill programs.
Figure 3: Compilation map showing the location of the extensive leached cap (lithocap) and associated structures, outcrop samples, quartz-copper veins, soil geochemical anomalies, tourmaline breccias associated with a magnetic low, that comprise the key criteria for a mineralized porphyry target.
Figure 4. Schematic Section showing the Conceptual Model of the Porphyry in Cuprita.
Figure 5. Conceptual model for the Cuprita porphyry target (modified after Halley et al., 2015) The key geological components for the classic mineralized Andean porphyry model have been identified at the Cuprita target.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.
About Nobel
Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.
For further information, please contact:
Lawrence Guy
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 647-276-0533
Vincent Chen
Investor Relations
vchen@nobel-resources.com
www.nobel-resources.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization and prospectivity of the Project, the Company’s ability to explore and develop the Project, the Company’s ability to obtain adequate financing and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nobel, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Nobel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62309a33-4664-4149-92df-4891438fdf87
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63eb007a-2863-4dc7-99d8-f47d66583ae8
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f84beb6-2d48-41e4-b0b0-6dca5442321a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b512640a-ae96-4730-9d81-c3ea1ee96e90
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/066dd95f-6cec-4cdb-ba39-f44238b70ac1
Keep reading...Show less
02 July
Loyal to Acquire the High-Grade Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine
Loyal Metals Limited (ASX:LLM) (Loyal, LLM, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a binding option to purchase the Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia, one of the highest-grade copper mines worldwide, with past production totalling 3.65 million tonnes at 5.7% Cu and 260,000 tonnes at 4.5 g/t Au 1-9. This acquisition is the first step in Loyal’s 2025 Strategic Plan to broaden its critical minerals portfolio into copper. No exploration has been conducted on the mining leases since mining ceased in July 2005, despite a ~680% increase in copper prices and a ~1,256% increase in gold prices since the 1997 feasibility study 3,4. With over $4.4 million in funding, Loyal is well-positioned to revisit the high-grade Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine by deploying modern exploration techniques11.
Key Highlights
- Loyal secures binding option to acquire the Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia - one of the world’s highest-grade copper mines, with past production totalling 3.65Mt at 5.7% Cu and 260kt at 4.5 g/t Au.
- The acquisition is the first step in Loyal’s 2025 Strategic Plan to broaden its critical minerals portfolio into copper.
- No exploration has been conducted on the granted mining leases since operations ceased in July 2005 despite a ~680% increase in copper prices and a ~1,256% increase in gold prices since the 1997 feasibility study.
- Significant increase in copper and gold prices, combined with the previous exclusion of gold in sulphides from the mine plan, highlights the enhanced remnant copper-gold potential.
- Exploration potential for new discoveries both along strike and at depth, as previous mining only reached depths of 220 metres for open pit and 390 metres for underground operations, with limited exploration beyond mined zones.
- With $4.4 million in funding, Loyal is well-positioned to revisit the high-grade Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine by deploying modern exploration techniques. With global initiatives to enhance energy grids and no USA tariffs on Australian copper, the outlook for copper is strong and unencumbered.
Loyal‘s Managing Director, Mr. Adam Ritchie, commented:
"We are thrilled to secure this incredibly rare opportunity for our current and future Loyal investors. The Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine, considered one of the highest-grade copper mines in the world, is now primed for a revisit after 20 years of dormancy.
The granted mining leases of the Highway Reward mine provide an amazing speed to market opportunity - especially when both copper and gold are near all-time highs. The short-term and long-term opportunities at Highway Reward are exciting, considering the significant growth in commodity prices since the 1997 feasibility study. Copper is driving our electric future and gold continues to play an important role in our global economy.
Whilst a lot has changed in the past 28 years, the unwavering demand for copper and gold has only intensified. This is truly an amazing opportunity to unlock and showcase the immense potential of this forgotten mine. With modern technology and innovative mining techniques, we believe the Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine will provide exceptional value and returns to our Loyal shareholders."
Figure 1 Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine: Located 37 km south of Charters Towers within the Mount Windsor Volcanic Belt. Accessible via an all-weather highway, 172 km from the Port of Townsville, Queensland, Australia.
The Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine is located only 37 km from the active mining town of Charters Towers in Queensland, Australia, within the Mount Windsor Volcanic Belt. This area is renowned for its rich history in copper and gold mining, with strong social license support for mining activities. It features large-scale mining operations such as, Newmont’s 3.2 Moz Mt Leyshon gold mine and Yuxin Holding’s 3.4 Moz Pajingo gold mine. The region is close to the polymetallic, Thalanga Processing Plant and the Mount Carlton Processing Plant, with road and rail to Glencore’s Mount Isa copper hub, Townsville copper refinery and the Port of Townsville.
With the growth in commodity prices and advancements in exploration and mining technologies, the potential for remnant copper-gold mining has significantly improved. Previous mining operations targeted copper within chalcopyrite, while gold associated with both chalcopyrite and pyrite was excluded from the mine plan. With lower copper equivalent cut-off grades (copper & gold), higher continuity of copper-gold can be drill tested to demonstrate the reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction and mineral resource potential.
Graph 1: Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine - mining ceased in July 2005: 28 Years of Commodity Growth
Significant potential will be assessed and areas tested for copper-gold extensions to subvertical trends, that may exist below current mining levels at the Highway Reward Copper-Gold Mine. The previously mined, copper-gold rich pipes will also be assessed for drill testing along strike (Figure 2). Previous mining and surface mapping geological observations illustrate that high- grade copper-gold pipes have been identified in dacite, rhyolite, and volcaniclastic host rocks, therefore strong prospectivity exists for discovering additional pipes beyond the historically mined zones in all rock types on the property, except recent overlying sediments that conceal the basement host rocks (Figure 2). No modern advanced geophysical techniques or data processing methods have yet been applied to assess this potential.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Loyal Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
25 June
Copper Market Hit by Major Supply Squeeze as LME Inventories Drop
One of the sharpest copper supply crunches in recent memory is rattling global commodities markets, as inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME) plummet and the spot price soars.
Bloomberg reported that as of Monday (June 23), copper for immediate delivery was trading at a premium of US$345 per metric ton over three month futures, the widest spread since a record squeeze in 2021.
That dramatic price divergence reflects the market’s acute concerns over access to physical copper, with readily available inventories on the LME falling by around 80 percent this year alone.
Available stockpiles now cover less than a single day of global demand, amplifying anxiety across the supply chain.
Historic backwardation signals market distress
Backwardation in metals markets typically suggests that buyers are scrambling to obtain physical supply. In copper’s case, a combination of logistical, geopolitical and structural forces is driving the surge.
LME stockpiles have been rapidly drawn down as traders and manufacturers shift metal to the US in anticipation of potential trade barriers, spurred by US President Donald Trump's tariff moves.
That migration has created acute shortages in Europe and Asia. Chinese smelters, responding to the price premium and slackening domestic demand, have begun exporting surplus copper to global markets. Yet those flows have not kept pace with the drawdowns, and China's own inventories have also dwindled.
The LME had hoped recent regulatory interventions would prevent another disorderly squeeze like the one that disrupted the nickel market in 2022. Last week, the exchange enacted new rules mandating that traders with large front-month positions offer to lend those holdings if they exceed available inventories.
The so-called “front-month lending rule” is meant to discourage hoarding and promote liquidity.
However, recent copper trading data suggest that no single trader is behind the current squeeze. On Monday, the Tom/next spread — a one day lending rate — spiked to US$69 per metric ton.
This would only occur if no one entity held enough copper to trigger lending obligations under the new rules, indicating the tightness is likely the result of broad-based market dynamics rather than manipulation.
LME tightens oversight
As mentioned, the LME has begun cracking down on oversized positions across its metals complex.
In a June 20 statement, the exchange introduced a temporary, market-wide rule to manage large front-month exposures. Under the updated rules, traders holding positions in the front-month contract for a metal that exceed the total available exchange inventories — excluding any stock they already own — must offer to lend those positions at “level,” meaning they are required to roll them over to the next month at the same price.
The rule aims to rein in aggressive moves by commodities trading houses that have made deep inroads into metals markets over the past year. The LME emphasized in its release that recent market interventions are targeted, adding that the newly introduced rule offers a standardized approach.
Still, the unprecedented depth of copper’s backwardation — now extending years into the future — suggests that broader supply/demand dynamics are at play, beyond what position limits alone can control.
For manufacturers and industrial users, the squeeze presents a serious cost and planning risk. Many rely on the LME as a pricing and hedging mechanism. But when exchange inventories drop this low, even large players can face trouble sourcing metal to meet contract obligations. With exchange-based supply nearly exhausted, companies may increasingly turn to off-market deals or bilateral supply agreements — often at higher prices.
This shift weakens the LME’s role as a central clearinghouse for global copper, and raises questions about its ability to handle future shocks, especially as energy transition policies boost long-term demand for the metal.
Market watchers will also be looking to the next moves from Chinese exporters, US trade policy under Trump and the LME’s enforcement of its new regulations.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
24 June
Top 10 Copper-producing Companies
Copper miners with productive assets have much to gain as supply and demand tighten.
In May 2024, the copper price hit a new all-time high of US$10,954 per metric ton (MT) on the London Metal Exchange and US$5.20 per pound on the COMEX on the back of increasing demand and growing supply concerns.
Copper is one of the most important resources for the energy transition. However, in recent years, demand for the red metal has outpaced mining supply. While construction and electrical grids have long been major markets for copper, today the rise in demand for electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications are emerging drivers of copper consumption.
Another trend driving future copper demand is the rapid urbanization in the Global South, as rural populations migrate to cities, putting pressure on electricity grids.
Due to the challenges associated with finding, developing, permitting and mining copper deposits, the higher demand is being met by slow growth of new supply. Mines that are in operation tend to be quite large and operate for decades as copper producers concentrate on mine expansions and brownfield projects aimed at extending mine lifetimes.
Given those factors, investors should keep an eye on the world’s top copper miners and their operations.
This list of the 10 largest copper-mining companies in the world is ranked by attributable copper production for 2024.
As companies' reporting methods for copper production differ, the Investing News Network has calculated attributable copper production for the companies below using figures from company reports and data from Mining Data Online in order to provide investors with the most accurate ranking of global copper production by company.
1. BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP)
Copper production: 1.46 million metric tons
BHP is one of the world’s largest mining companies, and its global portfolio of assets includes significant copper mining operations in Chile, Australia and Peru.
According to the company’s quarterly operational review data, the mining giant reported consolidated copper production of 1.46 million metric tons across the calendar year 2024.
Its most significant copper asset is the Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine. BHP holds a 58 percent stake in the Chilean operation, which, according to MDO data, produced 2.04 billion pounds of copper in 2024. The company wholly owns the Pampa Norte operations in Chile, which produced 586 million pounds of copper in 2024.
BHP also owns the Olympic Dam polymetallic mine, the largest mine in Australia. The South Australian mine hosts one of the world’s largest copper deposits as well as the largest uranium deposit. In 2023, BHP expanded its portfolio in the state with its acquisition of OZ Minerals and its Prominent Hill and Carrapateena copper operations.
2. Codelco
Copper production: 1.44 million metric tons
The Chilean state-owned Codelco is the world’s third-largest producer with copper production of 1.44 million metric tons in 2024. According to its 2024 annual report, its copper output increased 1.2 percent from 1.42 million metric tons in 2023.
Its largest asset is the Chuquicamata mine located in Northern Chile, between 2017 and 2021 annual production was in the 700 million to 850 million pound range. However, lower grades in recent years have led to production falling below 600 million pounds. In 2024, Chuquicamata increased slightly to 637 million pounds.
The mine transitioned from an open pit to an underground mine beginning in 2019. In its report, the company stated that phase one of its continuity infrastructure project had reached 73 percent completion and that plans for the second phase were undergoing feasibility studies.
The company’s other significant Chilean mines include El Teniente, Quebrada Blanca and Andina.
3. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Copper production: 1.26 million metric tons
Freeport-McMoRan is consistently ranked among the world’s top copper producers, and its share of copper production from its mines totaled 1.26 million metric tons of copper in 2024. The company reported producing 4.21 billion pounds, or 1.9 million metric tons, of the red metal, calculated on a 100 percent basis for all operations except its Morenci joint venture.
The largest contributor to its output is the Grasberg copper-gold mine in Indonesia. The mine itself is a joint venture between Freeport and state-owned Indonesia Asahan Aluminum, with the entities holding interests of 48.76 percent and 51.24 percent respectively. According to MDO, copper output for the mine in 2024 totaled 1.8 billion pounds.
Grasberg has undergone a transition from an open pit to an underground block cave, and expansion work continues at the site. As of the close of 2024, the mine had 469 open drawbells.
Additionally, Freeport holds a 55 percent stake in the Cerro Verde copper-molybdenum complex in Peru. The mine routinely produces between 800 million and 1 billion pounds of copper and is expected to be in operation until 2052.
Its largest US based operation is its 72 percent owned Morenci mine in Arizona, which produced 700 million pounds in 2024. It also owns the Safford and Sierrita mines in the same state.
4. Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF)
Copper production: 951,600 metric tons
Mining major Glencore's copper production dipped by 6 percent in 2024 to 951,600 metric tons from the 1.01 million metric tons produced in 2023. The company’s 2024 annual report attributed the decline to lower planned production at its Antapaccay and Collahuasi mines due to factors including lower grades, water constraints and geotechnical challenges.
Located along Chile’s coast, Collahuasi is the company's largest operation, a 44/44/12 joint operation between Glencore, Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:NGLOD) and Japan’s Mitsui & Co. (OTC Pink:MITSF,TSE:8031). The mine produced 558,600 metric tons of copper in 2024.
The partners are working to build a large-scale desalination plant designed to help overcome water shortage issues. The plant reached 86 percent completion in 2024 and is expected to begin operating in 2026. Once open, it will provide 1,050 litres of desalinated water per second to the mine via a 194 kilometer pipeline.
Other significant copper-producing assets in the company’s portfolio include Antamina in Peru, Mount Isa in Australia and the Katanga Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
5. Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
Copper production: 883,462 metric tons
A majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo Mexico (OTC Pink:GMBXF), Southern Copper recorded 883,462 metric tons of total copper production for 2024, a 6.9 percent increase over 2023. In the company’s 2024 results, the company attributed the increase to higher production across all operations, with a 10.7 percent increase from its Peruvian assets and a 4.3 percent increase from Mexican production.
The company operates major copper mines in Peru and Mexico and has exploration projects in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.
Its largest copper-producing asset is the Buenavista mine in Northern Mexico, which sits atop one of the world’s largest porphyry copper deposits. According to MDO, the site produces approximately 700 billion to 750 billion pounds of copper per year.
Its other copper operations include the Cuajone and Toquepala mines in Peru and the La Caridad mine in Mexico.
6. Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:NGLOD)
Copper production: 772,700 metric tons
British miner Anglo American reported a 6.5 percent decrease in copper production to 772,700 metric tons from 826,200 metric tons in 2023.
The company attributed the decline to lower recovery and grades at the Collahuasi and Los Bronces operations in Chile, noting that the planned closure of the Los Bronces processing plant also impacted production. The company holds a 44 percent stake in Collahuasi and 50 percent in Los Bronces.
In addition to Collahuasi, the company also owns a 60 percent stake in the Quellaveco mine in Peru, with Mitsubishi owning the remaining 40 percent. The open pit mine started operating in 2022 and, according to MDO, produced 675 million pounds of copper in 2024.
It also owns a 50 percent stake in the El Soldado mine in Chile, which it operates in partnership with Mitsui, which holds a 30 percent stake, and Mitsubishi Materials (OTC Pink:MIMTF), which holds the remaining 20 percent. Data from MDO shows that the mine produced 48,200 metric tons of copper in 2024.
7. KGHM Polska Miedz (FWB:KGHA.F)
Copper production: 729,700 metric tons
Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedz Group has operations in Europe, North America and South America, and says that it controls over 40 million metric tons of copper ore resources worldwide. In 2024, KGHM produced 729,700 metric tons of copper, a slight increase from the 710,900 metric tons of copper produced in 2023.
According to MDO, KGHM’s largest operation is the Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine in Western Poland. The mine has been in operation since 1968 and produces approximately 430 million to 440 million pounds of copper annually.
The company’s Polish operations also include the Rudna mine, which produced 338 million pounds of copper last year, and the Lubin mine, which produced 156 million pounds.
Other options under the KGHM banner include the Robinson mine in Nevada, United States, and the 55 percent owned Sierra Gorda mine in Chile.
8. CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF,HKEX:3993)
Copper production: ~502,600 metric tons
CMOC Group is a new addition to the top 10 after its copper production jumped significantly in 2024, with its share of production from its joint venture copper-cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo totaling approximately 502,600 metric tons. On a 100 percent basis, the company reported annual copper production of 650,161 metric tons.
The majority of CMOC's copper production came from its Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine, an 80/20 joint venture with the state-owned mining firm Gecamines. According to MDO data, the mine has experienced significant growth over the past few years, ramping up from 400 million pounds of copper in 2020 to 618 million pounds in 2023. In 2024, Tenke Fungurume's copper production soared to 992 million pounds, or 450,138 metric tons.
Its other DRC mine is Kisanfu, a 71/24/5 joint venture with Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750) and the DRC government. The mine produced 200,013 metric tons of copper cathode in 2024, up substantially from 114,000 in 2023.
9. Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO)
Copper production: 448,800 metric tons
Antofagasta’s share of copper production from its four joint venture operations in Chile totaled 448,800 metric tons in 2024.
The company's largest operation is its 60 percent owned Los Pelambres mine, a joint venture with Mitsubishi. According to MDO, Los Pelambres’ copper production totaled 320,000 metric tons in 2024, up from 300,000 the previous year.
Its Centinela mine is another significant producer, with 224,000 metric tons of copper mined in 2024. The company is constructing a second concentrator at Centinela that, once it comes online in 2027, should add 144,000 metric tons of copper production annually and extend Centinela’s mine life by 15 years to 2051.
The company's other Chilean joint ventures are the Antucoya and Zaldivar mines.
10. Teck (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK)
Copper production: 358,910 metric tons
Rounding out the top 10 is Canada’s Teck, which increased consolidated copper production by 50 percent in 2024, reaching 446,000 metric tons. On an attributable basis, the copper company's production totaled 358,910 metric tons in 2024.
Much of the gain came from the ramp-up of the Quebrada Blanca mine in Chile. The mine started production in 2023 and produced just 122 million pounds of copper that year. 2024 saw a significant advancement, with the mine producing 458 million pounds of the red metal.
Teck holds a 60 percent ownership stake in the mine, while Japan’s Sumitomo (OTC Pink:SSUMF,TSE:8053) controls a 30 percent stake and Chile’s state-run Codelco owns the final 10 percent.
Teck also owns the Highland Valley mine in British Columbia, Canada. The mine is one of the largest open pit mines in Canada and produced 226 million pounds of copper in 2024.
Other copper operations in the Teck portfolio include Antamina in Peru and Carmen de Andacollo in Chile.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
24 June
John Hancock to join White Cliff Minerals Board
Astrotricha Capital SEZC appointed Advisors
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce that John Hancock will join the Board of White Cliff Minerals effective 1 August 2025.
The Company is also pleased to announce that is has entered an advisory mandate with John Hancock’s family office Astrotricha Capital SEZC with Gavin Rezos as its CEO. This engagement, alongside John’s appointment to the Board comes at a pivotal time for White Cliff as its highly anticipated follow up campaign at the Rae Copper Project will shortly commence.
“Alongside our brokers, we have now worked with our Strategic Advisor John Hancock and his family office Astrotricha Capital on two successful capital raises totalling more than A$15m. We now welcome John to the Company as a Non-Executive Director who, alongside Astrotricha CEO Gavin Rezos, will bring further industry experience and strategic advice as we embark on the next phase of exploration at our Rae Copper Project where we will shortly commence drilling at the high-grade Danvers deposit and the giant geophysical anomaly at the sedimentary target – Hulk."
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
"White Cliff's first mover advantage in what may be one of the most prospective copper regions globally led to my involvement as Strategic Advisor and then via on-market purchases and the capital raises, to become the Company's largest shareholder. The Company is well-funded to shortly commence the large drill campaign at Rae as a follow on from our earlier world class intercepts at the Danvers deposit. I am pleased Gavin Rezos, via Astrotricha Capital SEZC, will provide his extensive experience and networks to compliment my own contribution."
John Hancock - Incoming Non-Executive Director
John’s experience in the mining and exploration industry began more than 40 years ago visiting Pilbara iron ore prospects with his grandfather, Lang Hancock. During the 1990s he was part of marketing missions representing the Hope Downs Iron Ore project to customers and investors in China, Japan and Germany, including co-presenting the project at the 1997 Iron and Steel Conference held in Berlin. After two years working in South Africa with Iscor Mining (now Kumba) and on return to Australia completing an MBA, John transitioned to the role of investor and over the last 20 years has built a record of successful early-stage investments in Lithium and Uranium, including substantial holdings in Vulcan Energy and Aura Energy. His experience in international resource development and capital markets includes the role of Senior Advisor to a New York based fund that during his tenure has deployed more than $500m to small-cap companies in both Australia and Canada, particularly within the mining industry.
"Astrotricha has introduced high net worth investors and funds from Australia and globally to the WCN register. Our combined successful track record in assisting the development of resource projects and many years’ experience in international capital markets, corporate advisory, project development and corporate governance has attracted a range of co investors, both financial and strategic, ready to follow Astrotricha into new companies as those companies develop and their market capitalisation grows. Astrotricha’s aim is to invest at an early stage into potential Tier 1 resource companies and assist them over the development journey. White Cliff was identified as a prime candidate by John Hancock in 2024.”
Gavin Rezos - CEO Astrotricha Capital SEZC
Gavin Rezos has extensive Australian and international investment banking, corporate advisory and governance experience and is a former Investment Banking Director of HSBC Group with regional roles during his career based in London, Sydney and Dubai. Admitted as a solicitor in Australia and England, Gavin has been legal advisor for HSBC on transactions in Australasia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Gavin has held Chairman, Board and CEO positions of public companies in the resources, materials and technology sectors in Australia, the UK, Germany and the US and during these tenures raised a total of over $1.8 billion for project development. Gavin is the former Chairman of Vulcan Energy Resources, non-executive director of Iluka Resources and of Rowing Australia, the peak Olympics sports body for rowing in Australia. As an early-stage founder director, Gavin has taken 3 companies from start up to the ASX300 and one to a market capitalisation of over $1 billion.
Director Retirement
Daniel Smith has informed the Board of his intent to retire as a director of White Cliff to focus on his other professional interests from 1 August 2025. The Board is grateful to Dan for his contribution to White Cliff over the last 5 years and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
20 June
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Royalties Jumps 183 Percent on Legal Win
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
Friday (June 20) was the last day for the spring session of Canada’s parliament before its summer break.
On the agenda for the day was a vote on bill C-5, “The One Canadian Economy Act,” which was introduced on June 5.
The bill is in part a response to the recent shift in US trade policy under Donald Trump’s administration. It will provide a new framework to fast-track projects of national interest, including mining and energy projects, to boost Canada’s economy.
However, it hasn’t been without controversy. Primarily, it has been met with opposition from some Indigenous groups, who feel it will override treaty obligations and environmental review processes.
In parliament, it also met some resistance from the conservative opposition, who amended the bill to close loopholes they felt would allow the government to skirt conflict of interest and lobbying laws.
The bill is widely expected to pass the House of Commons and the Senate, with broad support from the Conservative Party.
Also on Friday, Statistics Canada released April’s monthly mineral production survey.
The data shows across-the-board declines in both production and shipments of copper, gold and silver from the previous month.
Copper production dropped the most in April, down to 35.1 million kilograms from 40.1 million in March, while shipments slipped to 30.1 million kilograms from the 50.5 million recorded the previous month.
Gold and silver production fell slightly, with gold declining from 17,059 to 16,708 kilograms, and silver declining from 26,700 to 25,412 kilograms. However, shipments of both fell more precipitously between March and April. Gold shipments dropped from 19,049 to 14,848 kilograms, while silver shipments fell from 29,578 to 22,106 kilograms.
In the US, the Federal Reserve held its fourth meeting of the year to determine the direction of the benchmark federal funds rate on Tuesday (June 17) and Wednesday (June 18).
The central bank decided to hold the rate at the current 4.25 to 4.5 percent range, which it last set in November 2024. The decision comes as it awaits the effects of tariffs to be felt more broadly in the economy, noting uncertainty whether it will be a one-time shock or be more persistent through the rest of the year.
The decision fell in line with analysts’ expectations, who are not predicting a rate cut until the Fed’s September meeting.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, major indexes were mixed at the end of the week. The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was largely flat, posting a small 0.14 percent loss during the week to close at 26,497.57 on Friday.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fared worse, losing 2.18 percent to 711.18, although the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) jumped 1.58 percent to 117.36.
US equities were all in negative territory this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) losing 0.55 percent to close at 6,967.85, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) slipping 0.23 percent to 21,626.39 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) sinking 0.88 percent to 42,206.83.
The gold price was down this week, losing 0.42 percent to US$3,371.39 at by Friday's close. Although it jumped to a high of US$37.29 mid-week, the silver price pulled back and ultimately lost 0.82 percent to end the week at US$36.02.
In base metals, the COMEX copper price gained 1.88 percent over the week to US$4.88 per pound. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) posted a gain of 5.47 percent to close at 580.99.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Royalties (CSE:RI)
Weekly gain: 183.33 percent
Market cap: C$24.75 million
Share price: C$0.085
Royalties is focused on building cash flow through the acquisition mineral and music royalty assets.
The company has a 100 percent interest in the Bilbao silver property in Zacatecas, Mexico, which hosts silver, zinc and lead deposits. As silver prices improve, the company is seeking to monetize the property.
Shares of Royalties surged this week after its 88 percent owned subsidiary Minera Portree won its lawsuit against Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF), asserting its ownership of a 2 percent net smelter return royalty on five mineral concessions at the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas.
The protracted legal dispute began after Capstone re-assigned the royalty to itself through a 2019 contract without informing or paying Minera Portree.
Under the terms of the judgment, the 2 percent NSR will revert back to Minera Portree along with royalties for the exploitation of concessions between 2002 and 2019. The amounts for those royalties will be set at the execution phase. Capstone Gold is also ordered to pay royalties from the Portree 1 concession from August 2019 to present.
Earlier in the week, Royalties increased its stake in Music Royalties, which pays a 7.2 percent annual yield from 30 music catalogues. The company will now receive royalties of C$102,000 per year from its investment.
2. Altima Energy (TSXV:ARH)
Weekly gain: 100 percent
Market cap: C$21.14 million
Share price: C$0.42
Altima Energy is a light oil and natural gas exploration and development company with operations in Alberta, Canada.
Its primary asset is the Richdale property in Central Alberta. The property consists of five producing light oil wells and sits on 5,920 acres of long-term reserves. The property hosts combined proved and probable reserves of just under 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with a pre-tax net present value of C$25.8 million.
The company also owns two wells at its Twinning light oil site near Nisku, seven producing wells at its Red Earth property in Northern Alberta and two multi-zone wells at its Chambers Ferrier liquid gas production property.
Although Altima hasn’t released news in the last few months, its share price surged mid-week.
3. Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF)
Weekly gain: 71.43 percent
Market cap: C$11.62 million
Share price: C$0.06
Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producer focused on supplying the European and Turkish markets.
The company owns a 49 percent share in the SASB gas field with Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) owning the remainder. The field is located in the southwestern Black Sea, and covers a license block area of 12,387 hectares. Trillion also owns a 19.6 percent interest in the Cendre oil field, with TPAO owning the majority 80 percent.
On April 26, the company released its 2024 year-end reserve report. In the announcement, Trillion reported that its attributable total proved and probable reserves at the SASB gas field increased to 62.3 billion cubic feet of gas and 247 million barrels of oil, with a pre-tax NPV of US$363.6 million.
Trillion Energy’s share price climbed in the second half of the week. Although it did not put out a press release, the company stated in posts on X Wednesday and Friday that the partners are “actively engaged on-site” advancing gas lift operations through “carefully managed on-platform efforts.”
4. Search Minerals (TSXV:SMY)
Weekly gain: 52 percent
Market cap: C$18.81 million
Share price: C$0.380
Search Minerals is a rare earth element exploration and development company working to advance its flagship Deep Fox project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
The project is near the port of St. Lewis on the Southeast Labrador coast and consists of 63 mineral claims covering an area of 1,575 hectares. The company also owns the nearby Foxtrot deposit. A May 2022 technical report shows a combined indicated mineral resource for the two properties of 375 parts per million (ppm) praseodymium, 1,402 ppm neodymium, 185 ppm dysprosium and 32 ppm terbium from 15.09 million metric tons of ore.
Search Minerals released a corporate update on June 13 saying its shares were being reinstated for trading on the TSXV. The update detailed how, under previous management, the company’s TSXV listing was subject to a cease trade order in April 2024 due to the previous management team failing to file annual financial statements for 2023. Search’s new board and management team, elected and appointed in mid-2024, brought the company back into compliance.
Search recommenced trading Monday, and its shares climbed on June 19 after the company announced unreleased assay results from a 2022 Phase 4 drill program at Deep Fox. Highlighted assays included one hole with a 29.92 meter interval grading 256 ppm dysprosium, 1,848 ppm neodymium, 496 ppm praseodymium and 43.5 ppm terbium.
The company said the results validate their belief in the mineralization at the site, and that it would drive forward development of Deep Fox, which it called a generational asset, without delay.
5. Homeland Nickel (TSXV:SHL)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$12.26 million
Share price: C$0.06
Homeland Nickel is an exploration company with projects in the US and Canada.
The company owns four nickel projects in Oregon: Cleopatra, Red Flat, Eight Dollar Mountain and Shamrock. The projects are in the early exploration stage, with the company being guided by historic work at each property.
Homeland is also working on the Great Burnt copper-gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The project is a 30/70 joint venture with Benton Resources (TSXV:BEX,OTC Pink:BNTRF), which earned its stake in the property through an earn-in agreement with Homeland in July 2024.
On June 11, Noble Mineral Exploration (TSXV:NOB,OTCQB:NLPXF) and Canada Nickel's (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF) announcement on June 11 of positive assay results from their joint venture Mann nickel project in Ontario. Homeland owns 2.95 million shares of Canada Nickel and 9.96 million shares of Noble.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Empire Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00