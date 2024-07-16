Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. The breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug one to many and novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. The company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. and Canadian markets.