Benitec Biopharma Inc is a biotechnology company developing a proprietary therapeutic technology platform that combines RNA interference with gene therapy for providing sustained, long-lasting silencing of disease-causing genes from a single administration. Its technology has the potential to provide a one-shot cure for a wide range of diseases that are addressed by strict ongoing treatment regimens or that have no effective treatment or only palliative care options. The company is developing product candidates in chronic and life-threatening human disease areas including Orphan disease: Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) and Infectious disease: Hepatitis B Virus (HBV).