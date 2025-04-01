Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. The company's pipeline consists of?Validive?for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients, camsirubicin?for the treatment?of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers.