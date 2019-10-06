5 Top NASDAQ Biotech and Pharma Stocks: Constellation Leads

Which biotech and pharma stocks were on the rise last week? We list the top gainers and what may have moved their share prices.









The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) dipped steadily again last week, falling from 3,126.52 points on Monday’s (September 30) open to 3,1117.42 points as of 12:38 p.m. EDT on Friday (October 4).

Last week started off with a bang when NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) revealed in after-hours trading on Monday that it will be forming a new company with Lumos Pharma for the purpose of developing treatments for rare diseases.

While shares of NewLink Genetics soared over 10 percent in after hours on Monday to US$1.75, over the course of the week shares of the company dipped almost 30 percent to US$1.16 as of 12:51 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Is the biotech market the perfect mesh between the technology and pharmaceutical market? Read our FREE outlook report below! Give me my free report!

In terms of top performing stocks last week, the five top gainers were as follows:

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Here’s a closer look at those companies and what may have moved their share prices over the week.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ area of focus is on patients with cancer and abnormal gene expression.

In its pipeline is its BET inhibitor CPI-0610 to treat myelofibrosis in addition to EZHR inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, among others.

On Tuesday (October 1), the company announced a US$65 million private placement, which closed on Thursday (October 3). The funds are expected to help the company advance CPI-0610, CPI-1205 and CPI0209 into clinical development.

Shares of the company were up 28.30 percent last week to US$8.10 as of 2:36 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is developing treatments for a range of skin diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is VP-102 to treat dermatological conditions, including a viral skin condition called molluscum contagiosum.

The company’s most recent announcement came in mid-September when it announced it had submitted a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for VP-102.

Throughout the five-day trading period, shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals were up 15.89 percent last week to US$14.40 as of 11:33 a.m. EDT on Friday.

Is the biotech market the perfect mesh between the technology and pharmaceutical market? Read our FREE outlook report below! Give me my free report!

NantKwest

NantKwest is developing therapies to treat cancer and infectious and inflammatory diseases. In the company’s pipeline are its platforms haNK, taNK and t-haNK to address limitations in T-cell therapies, including reducing the risk of cytokine storms.

While the company had no announcements last week, its share price was up 13.89 percent last week to US$1.23 as of 2:08 p.m. EDT on Friday.

BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International is primarily focused on developing treatments for patients with chronic conditions.

On Tuesday, the company announced a major pharmacy benefit manager would start providing better access to its BELBUCA,CIII, and Symproic tablets effective October 1 with complete plan adoption by January 1, 2020. According to the release, this will help the lives of approximately 14 million patients with commercial and health exchange plans access to the these tablets.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International rose 10.58 percent last week to US$4.75 as of 3:13 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics’ area of focus is on malignant cancers and pain management for terminal cancers. The company’s treatment areas include multiple myeloma, metastatic liver tumors and solid tumors in addition to pain management for terminal cancer pain intrathecal route.

Like others on the list, Sorrento Therapeutics had no major announcements last week. Despite this, shares of the company were up 10.19 percent last week to US$2.37 as of 3:16 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Data for 5 Top NASDAQ Biotech and Pharma Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 1:00 p.m. EDT using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than US$50 million and lower than US$500 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us at @INN_LifeScience for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Jocelyn Aspa, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.