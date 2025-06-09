loader

Patterson Metals

TSXV:PAT

Trench Metals Corp is engaged in the business of exploration and mining metals. The company focuses on the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project and Higginson Lake Uranium Project.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Press Releases

Patriot One Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to TSX

Patriot One Moves to Paid Trials with Global Reseller Network

Patriot One Pre-qualifies for C$1 Million Under Build in Canada Innovation Program

Trench Metals Corp is engaged in the business of exploration and mining metals. The company focuses on the Gorilla Lake Uranium Project and Higginson Lake Uranium Project.

Interactive Chart

×