Additional Deals for Ontario Retail Shops Go Public

After an initial round of deals, more partnerships between winners of the limited licenses for Ontario dispensaries and cannabis public companies are appearing.

While the deals vary in scope and extent, the vast majority of Canadian public firms securing deals want an entry point to the coveted marijuana market.

This week two new deals were confirmed for the set up of shops from the initial 25 stores scheduled to open in April 1.

On Thursday (March 21), Alberta-based retailer and accessory developer High Tide (CSE:HITI,OTC Pink:HTDEF) confirmed its third deal to assist in the development of an Ontario marijuana dispensary.

This dispensary is being proposed for a location in Toronto. High Tide has assisted two other lottery winners to set up the shop under the brand name Canna Cabana.

“As the realities of a compressed schedule and complex project became clear, the Third Winner realized that they would benefit from our help,” Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide, said in a press release.

The retailer announced the issuance of restricted warrants exercisable for the purchase of 4 million shares in the company at a price of C$0.40 per share.

“The restricted warrants are part of the company’s consideration for the acquisition of the entity operating a fully-licensed cannabis retail store and shall only vest upon the closing of the potential acquisition, which is subject to [Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario] AGCO approval,” High Tide announced.

Shares of High Tide rose 6.25 percent to finish the day at a price of C$0.51 per share. Over a year-to-date period, the retailer has seen its shares increase in value by 23.08 percent.

High Tide offers support deal to struggling retail winner

According to High Tide, the third license holder to partner with the retailer “acknowledged its need for support” and elected the public firm for a deal.

Current AGCO public notice files show consultation is being head for Canna Cabana stores in Hamilton and Sudbury. The public notice also shows location near Yonge-Dundas Square in the heart of Toronto, Ontario are set to become a Tokyo Smoke dispensary.

Tokyo Smoke is a cannabis brand acquired by licensed producer (LP) Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED) as part of a larger deal for former public firm Hiku Brands.

This represents the second store under the Canopy umbrella in the Ontario market, as a Tweed store in London was under review by the AGCO.

“Tokyo Smoke has come to an agreement with one of the Ontario lottery winners to utilize our brand for their Toronto store,” Canopy told Global News. “The lottery winner will have full ownership and control over the Toronto store.”

Ruling on these deals up to Ontario regulatory agency

While these deals remain subject to the approval of the AGCO, the proliferation of these partnerships — including with some of the biggest names in the industry — shows the pressure to set up these shops.

After switching gears on a previously outlined plan for the Ontario retail market, Doug Ford’s Progressive-Conservative government announced it would privatize the whole space, but preventing LPs from dominating by placing a hard cap of one store license at a production facility.

Ontario changed course again in December 2018, indicating due to pressure points from a shortage of product, the province would create a lottery for the first 25 stores to open starting in April 1.

Since the restrictions for participating in this lottery were limited, non retailer parties ended up obtaining spots in the coveted 25 winner list.

In January, Trina Fraser cannabis lawyer with Brazeau Seller Law told the Canadian Press many of the winners did not have “industry experience.”

Under the regulation, winners of the retail licenses are not permitted to transfer the title holder to another controlling party.

Boom of deals between cannabis public companies and Ontario retailers

Alongside High Tide, Choom (CSE:CHOO,OTCQB:CHOOF), Fire & Flower Holdings (TSXV:FAF) and a partnership between Inner Spirit Holdings (CSE:ISH) and LP Newstrike Brands (TSXV:HIP,OTC Pink:NWKRF) all secured deals with Ontario license holders in February, representing the first batch of these agreements.

“It was no secret that deals were being tabled in the week that our retail operators had to complete their retail operator license application,” Brenna Boonstra, director of quality and regulatory consulting with Cannabis Compliance, told the Investing News Network (INN).

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB), a major LP in the space, holds investment interests in both High Tide and Choom.

In an update to investors, Aurora confirmed the support for High Tide’s deals with Ontario lottery winners to “assist with the establishment and operation of one of 25 retail cannabis stores in the province.”

Aurora completed a C$10 million investment in High Tide in December 2018.

Another LP set to gain a stake in the Ontario retail market is Hexo (NYSEAMERICAN:HEXO,TSX:HEXO), thanks to a friendly acquisition offer worth C$263 million for Newstrike.

“We welcome and look forward to working with the HEXO team and building on the foundation that has been put in place,” Darren Bondar, president and CEO of Inner Spirit, told INN in an email statement.

Inner Spirit is set to assist in the “build out [of] the store location, license its brand and operating standards, and provide expert product training,” resulting in the addition of an “experiential hub” to highlight Up Cannabis, a Newstrike brand.

While the majority of these deals is for the aid in setting up the proposed shop, another public cannabis firm secured a different type of agreement.

On Monday (March 18), Origin House (CSE:OH,OTCQX:ORHOF) announced its subsidiary Trichome Financial had offered C$2 million of a revolving credit facility and term loan to one of the confirmed retail owners in Ontario.

Afzal Hasan, president and general counsel of Origin House, told INN after surveying the Ontario retail market many operators are still “looking for either capital or operational support.”

The store from Trichome’s partners will be located in Brampton, Ontario under the brand name Ganjika House.

“It’s also been quite a confusing and challenging market in terms of the hysteria that surrounded it,” said Hasan. “Trying to do rational business deals is a challenging exercise.”

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Inner Spirit Holdings and High Tide are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.