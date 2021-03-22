Quantum 1 Cannabis: Creating Value-Added Customer Experiences in British Columbia

Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News network









Quantum 1 Cannabis (CSE:QQ) delivers value-added customer experiences, premium products and unparalleled service and education that primes the company for immense success as a leader in the BC cannabis market. The company currently holds six retail licenses. In 2020, the company recorded C$2,475,000 in revenue. It forecasts revenue of C$8,875,000 in 2021 and C$26,500,000 the following year.

Quantum 1’s mission is to be a retail cannabis industry leader with a unique offering for consumers and partners that is energizing, educational and, above all, an exceptionally positive experience. The dedicated team of passionate educators provides customers with best practices and cannabis expertise but also an added learning angle that works to help demystify cannabis as it was once taboo topic.

Quantum 1 Cannabis’ Company Highlights

Quantum 1 Cannabis is a premier cannabis retailer based in British Columbia, Canada. Leveraging the booming markets and positive cultural trends towards cannabis use primes the company for economic success.

Its parent company Quizam Media offers a unique advantage with its background in cannabis education and emphasis on learning. This angle provides Quantum 1 customers with a value-added retail experience.

In 2020, the company reported C$2,475,000 in revenue. It forecasts revenue of C$8,875,000 in 2021 and C$26,500,000 the following year.

Quantum currently has six retail licenses with plans to expand its retail center operations in the near future.