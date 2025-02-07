Prophecy International Holdings Ltd designs, develops and markets computer software applications and services. The company's product includes Snare a comprehensive set of event monitoring and analysis tools designed to address critical auditing and security requirements and eMite a service intelligence platform delivering personalised, role-based dashboards for IT service management. Its operating segment includes Legacy; Snare and eMite. The company generates maximum revenue from the Snare segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.